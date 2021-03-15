Historic Corvallis house to get new porch

Efforts to restore the historic Levi Hinkle House in downtown Corvallis continue to move forward.
On March 9 the city’s Historic Resources Commission approved plans to reconstruct the porch on the circa-1898 structure that narrowly escaped the wrecking ball. In January of 2020 the Corvallis City Council upheld the August, 2019 denial of a demolition permit by the Historic Resources Commission.
In its decision the HRC gave the property owners the right to add an upper deck porch railing to match the building’s original look, as seen in early photographs.
Preservationists purchased the property at 502 NW Second St. for $155,000, and David and Jennifer Moffatt, who run Caring Construction in Adair Village, plan to run their business out of the building once it is restored.
Last Friday, Jennifer Moffat, armed with a rake and wearing thick gloves, was at the site tidying up a bit after the porch removal.
“She’s in pretty good shape for being 126 years old,” Moffatt said.
Cleanup efforts inside the house and around the perimeter of the property yielded six tons of debris, Moffatt said.
“Our next step, currently in process, is getting our building permit for dangerous building repairs, which will be an inclusive permit to begin restoration,” Moffatt said. “We are waiting on some engineering reports for that to be issued.”
The house, at the beginning of the restoration, was a five-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,456-square foot structure with two kitchens. The Moffat’s plans call for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom interior once the restoration is complete.
“We hope to have it ready to occupy in a year,” Jennifer said.
The Moffats plan to live in the house, with the bottom floor being used as the office for their construction company.
Jennifer joked that the Historic Resources Commission is welcome to hold meetings in the office.
“After all, they saved this building,” she said.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.