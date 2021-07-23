Historic homes and cemetery tours return next week

Each headstone is introduced by a presenter, typically someone who is connected to their profession in some way. The tour, in its 11th year, is free to the public and runs from 7 p.m. to dusk on July 28.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Historic Homes Tour, a summer accompaniment to the Christmas Parlor Tour, is on July 31 and will take place entirely outdoors in order to account for COVID safety. While that means the public won’t get to see the interiors of some Albany’s most beautiful and historic houses, the Albany Visitor’s Association is offering free tickets for this year’s tour. The tickets are usually $15, but the AVA is asking for donations from those who want to help support the event and the organization.

The locations of the homes and other historic buildings that are part of the tour are kept secret ahead of the event, since part of the fun is in tracking down the locations on your own and exploring Albany’s historic districts. Some porches will be decorated and some yards will be open for perusal.

One historic home, owned by Bob and Marilyn Hill, has a fallout shelter in the back yard, which the owners plan to open for the public to explore. The Hills have owned the home since 1988, but it was previously owned by local historian Bob Potts in 1961 when the shelter was installed.