Historic panel approves 3 Corvallis projects

The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission said yes to three proposals at its Tuesday meeting, including a plan for an addition to the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.

Library officials have been planning an addition to the Northwest Monroe Avenue building by enclosing a second-floor patio. The addition, which would add more than 1,000 square feet of space, was approved by the HRC.

Commissioners also approved an application from Oregon State University to demolish a building that is being stored on Northwest Orchard Avenue. The structure used to house the campus’ Black Cultural Center, which was replaced in 2015 with the new Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center.

Commissioners deliberated on the proposal Tuesday after holding a public hearing at its July 14 session.

In the third action commissioners allowed the owners of the Crees House at 1441 NW Grant Ave. to add 11 feet of driveway and use stone pavers in its construction.

