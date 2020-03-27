Historic Resources Commission to review Corvallis permit

The city of Corvallis has scheduled an April 14 public hearing before its Historic Resources Commission.

The 6:30 p.m. session at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd., would be the first public hearing the city has held since the coronavirus outbreak.

The application seeks to replace windows at property at 54 NW 30th St. just north of the Oregon State University campus. While the request is not likely to be controversial, it will be the first test of how the city will conduct such meetings amid the new reality.

As such, city officials made clear in the notice for the hearing that “there is a possibility that the meeting will need to be postponed pending further action from state and local officials.”

The Historic Resources Commission plans to take oral testimony at the hearing but will have “social distancing” procedures in place that will limit the number of seats available to the public in the meeting room.

Interested parties also can submit testimony in writing to matt.vogt@corvallisoregon.gov. Please do so by April 2 so that city planners can be sure to include the testimony in the staff report for the meeting packet.

Written testimony that arrives after that date will be distributed at the meeting.