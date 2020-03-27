Historic Resources Commission to review Corvallis permit

The city of Corvallis has scheduled an April 14 public hearing before its Historic Resources Commission.
The 6:30 p.m. session at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd., would be the first public hearing the city has held since the coronavirus outbreak.
The application seeks to replace windows at property at 54 NW 30th St. just north of the Oregon State University campus. While the request is not likely to be controversial, it will be the first test of how the city will conduct such meetings amid the new reality.
As such, city officials made clear in the notice for the hearing that “there is a possibility that the meeting will need to be postponed pending further action from state and local officials.”
The Historic Resources Commission plans to take oral testimony at the hearing but will have “social distancing” procedures in place that will limit the number of seats available to the public in the meeting room.
Interested parties also can submit testimony in writing to matt.vogt@corvallisoregon.gov. Please do so by April 2 so that city planners can be sure to include the testimony in the staff report for the meeting packet.
Written testimony that arrives after that date will be distributed at the meeting.
Public hearings pose a challenge to municipal entities in a coronavirus environment because of the public testimony that is required by state law.
Also at issue is a state law that requires land-use applications to be resolved with 120 days, which can make it impractical to postpone hearings.
Corvallis City Attorney Jim Brewer said that the “120-day-rule applies to most quasi-judicial lane use applications.” Included are staff-level decisions as well as those applications forwarded to the Historic Resources Commission, the Planning Commission and the Land Development Hearings Board.
“As you might expect, there is a great deal of discussion by attorneys representing local governments,” Brewer said. “While there is some uncertainty, the consensus seems to be that local governments cannot rely on emergency proclamations or on the governor’s executive orders to avoid statutory requirements.
“This may be the least of everyone’s worries, but remote or electronic meetings and hearings are probably going to become the norm.”
