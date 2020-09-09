Holiday Farm Fire now threatens Linn County from the south

The Lane County communities of Blue River and Vida have been heavily impacted by the fire, with most structures in Blue River and many in Vida destroyed, the news release said. Firefighters were able to save McKenzie High School in Blue River.

Paula Negele, a spokeswoman for the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, urged people facing the threat of evacuation to list themselves on the American Red Cross Safe and Well registry, which can be found at safeandwell.communityos.org. In the event of natural disasters, she said, people in search of loved ones often call emergency responders who don’t have up-to-date information on missing people.

“If you are evacuated or even before you are evacuated … the Red Cross Safe and Well program is a really great way for people to get that information,” Negele said. “But people have to register, so the people that are in the fire line need to go in there and say, ‘I’m OK,’ and update it when they have to leave.”

Negele added that all Oregonians outside of level two and three zones should take this time, “while there still is time,” to do an inventory of their home, pack go-bags and coordinate plans with family and friends.

“For your own comfort and safety, you will want to have a plan, and now is the time to be putting that together,” she said. “Really be prepared to leave everything behind.”

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091 and nia.tariq@lee.net.

