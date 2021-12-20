Holiday Happenings (Dec. 20)

Events

Tuesday

Advent Recital Series, noon, online. First Presbyterian Church in Corvallis will offer the final concert in its annual series. “Choral Sounds of Christmas” will feature the church's Chancel Choir, directed by Carol Nelson and accompanied by Ella Jones, violin. View at www.1stpres.org or www.facebook.com/1stprescorvallis.

Jan. 1

Guided 2022 First Day Hikes, Jan. 1, several state parks. The normal $5 day-use parking fee will be waived for the day at the 25 parks that normally require a parking permit. Jan. 1 also marks the beginning of the yearlong Oregon State Parks centennial commemoration. A list of guided hikes, including times and meeting locations, is available at https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=things-to-do.events. Visitors should check the calendar in the days leading up to Jan. 1 for additional guided hikes. Some parks not hosting guided hikes may post information that includes recommended hikes and ranger favorites. Parsons added that at this time of year, whales can be seen during winter migration, so bring binoculars to coastal parks to help scan for whale spouts.

Ongoing

CASA of Linn County, Young Roots Oregon, Jackson Street Youth Services and SafeHaven Humane Society are sponsoring Battle of the Nonprofits: Gingerbread House Edition. The event is a friendly competition among nonprofit agencies. Each of the agencies has decorated a gingerbread house. Public viewing and voting has concluded, and awards will be presented Monday. There will be a People’s Choice award. Rod and Denise Bigner, owners of the Pix Theater in Albany, will choose Best in Show.

Pastega Christmas Display, 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis; enter off Reservoir Avenue and exit on 53rd. The drive-through event has returned after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. Admission: donation of packaged food items for local food items. Organizers are seeking volunteers to assist with taking down the display after Dec. 31; information is available at https://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com (click on the "Volunteer" button).

Fourth Annual Ornament Hunt and Sweepstakes, through Jan. 1, non-wilderness trails, Willamette National Forest and Umpqua National Forest. The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is sponsoring the hunt, which encourages locals and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. Two hundred wooden ornaments featuring the Willamette Valley will be hidden along non-wilderness trails not affected by wildfires. Each ornament includes a Willamette Valley leather patch and instructions on how to register to win a prize of an adventure and overnight stay in the Willamette Valley. The visitors association website, https://willamettevalley.org/ornament, will serve as the hub for contest winners to claim their prizes throughout the contest. You can also find trail information and hints throughout December on this page. Once the contest closes, all remaining ornaments will be picked up by U.S. Forest Service professionals. The Willamette National Forest provides recreational opportunities, fishing, hunting, foraging, firewood, minerals, wood products and Christmas trees. Christmas tree permits are available at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits.

Albany Visitors Association's 34th Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest. Community judging ended Sunday; winners will be announced by Tuesday. Pictures of entries will be posted on the AVA Facebook page and addresses will be included for people to drive by, or you can pick up a list of participants at the AVA, 110 Third Ave. SE, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The addresses will also be posted on the Albany Explorer App. Community members can vote for their favorites via Facebook or at info@albanyvisitors.com. Participants' lights will be on from 5 to 10 p.m. now through Jan. 1, or longer.

Holiday light string collection; drop off lights at the Republic Services office, 1214 SE Montgomery St., Albany. Through Jan. 3.

Giving opportunities

Linn County Animal Rescue is a nonprofit sanctuary that rescues neglected, abandoned and abused horses, and hospice dogs. In existence for 14 years, the agency, based in Waterloo, is 100% volunteer-run and provides “Healing Hearts with Horses” events for developmentally disabled/handicapped individuals and those with post-traumatic stress disorder. Donations of the following items are needed: gift certificates/cash donations, cleaning supplies, senior horse grain, and small blankets, beds and pee pads for dogs. For more information about ongoing fundraisers (Bottle Drop and Points for Profit) or volunteering at the rescue, call 541-258-3422 or visit www.lcarhorse.org.

Other opportunities

It's the time of year to visit the Siuslaw National Forest or the Willamette National Forest and find the perfect Christmas tree for your home. Christmas tree permits are primarily being sold online at www.recreation.gov and can also be obtained in person from local vendors or via the telephone from a ranger district. Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas. Each household can purchase up to a maximum of five permits. Permits are $5 each with an additional $2.50 registration fee when purchasing online. Additionally, fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through their local national forest; they can apply through Recreation.gov by entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. A $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0