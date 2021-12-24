Holiday Happenings (Dec. 24)

Events

Friday

Christmas Eve candlelight service, 4 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. Child care will be available.

Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. In person and on the church's YouTube Channel; the link can be found on the church's website, www.grace97330.org.

Christmas Eve worship, 7 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. In person and online at www.svlccorvallis.org or facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. All are welcome to join in the celebration of the birth of Jesus, Lord and Savior.

Christmas Eve candlelight service, 9 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. The Hosanna Choir will sing. Child care will be available.

Christmas Eve service, 9:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis.

Sunday

First Sunday after Christmas worship, 9 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis, or www.svlccorvallis.org or facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. The service will include God’s Word and Holy Communion. Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s sermon for the First Sunday after Christmas will be “Worship: Purification of Jesus.” The congregation continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect worshipers’ health, and asks individuals to wear masks.

First Sunday after Christmas Day worship, 9:30 a.m., https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/. Offered by First United Methodist Church in Corvallis. The Rev. Dr. Leroy Barber will lead the service, asking the question “After we celebrate the wonders of Christmas, what is your plan to work it out?” Where we may be tempted to see the birth of Jesus as the conclusion of a holiday season, instead, it is a call to share a gospel that can actively change the world.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: “Kwanzaa Spirit,” 10:30 a.m. Zoom. All are welcome to join in reading and meditating on the seven principles of Kwanzaa through the lens of many religious traditions. Baha'is regard all religions as having one animating source. For Zoom instructions, visit https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. The Zoom room opens at 10:15 a.m.

Jan. 1

Guided 2022 First Day Hikes, Jan. 1, several state parks. The normal $5 day-use parking fee will be waived for the day at the 25 parks that normally require a parking permit. Jan. 1 also marks the beginning of the yearlong Oregon State Parks centennial commemoration. A list of guided hikes, including times and meeting locations, is available at https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=things-to-do.events. Visitors should check the calendar in the days leading up to Jan. 1 for additional guided hikes. Some parks not hosting guided hikes may post information that includes recommended hikes and ranger favorites. Parsons added that at this time of year, whales can be seen during winter migration, so bring binoculars to coastal parks to help scan for whale spouts.

Ongoing

Pastega Christmas Display, 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis; enter off Reservoir Avenue and exit on 53rd. The drive-through event has returned after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. Admission: donation of packaged food items for local food items. Organizers are seeking volunteers to assist with taking down the display after Dec. 31; information is available at https://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com (click on the "Volunteer" button).

Fourth Annual Ornament Hunt and Sweepstakes, through Jan. 1, non-wilderness trails, Willamette National Forest and Umpqua National Forest. The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is sponsoring the hunt, which encourages locals and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. Two hundred wooden ornaments featuring the Willamette Valley will be hidden along non-wilderness trails not affected by wildfires. Each ornament includes a Willamette Valley leather patch and instructions on how to register to win a prize of an adventure and overnight stay in the Willamette Valley. The visitors association website, https://willamettevalley.org/ornament, will serve as the hub for contest winners to claim their prizes throughout the contest. You can also find trail information and hints throughout December on this page. Once the contest closes, all remaining ornaments will be picked up by U.S. Forest Service professionals. The Willamette National Forest provides recreational opportunities, fishing, hunting, foraging, firewood, minerals, wood products and Christmas trees. Christmas tree permits are available at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits.

Albany Visitors Association's 34th Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest. Pick up a list of the winners at the AVA, 110 Third Ave. SE, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, except Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. The addresses are also posted on the Albany Explorer App. Participants' lights are on from 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, or beyond.

Holiday light string collection; drop off lights at the Republic Services office, 1214 SE Montgomery St., Albany. Through Jan. 3.

