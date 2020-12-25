Holiday Happenings (Dec. 25)

Albany Visitors Association 33rd Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest. This year’s theme is “Cherished Traditions in a New Light.” Pictures of entries are posted on the AVA Facebook page, and addresses are included for people to drive by. A holiday light drive is posted on the Albany Explorer app via Google Maps. Lights will be on at least 5 to 10 p.m. daily through at least Jan. 1.
Candy Cane Lane and other holiday fun, 5 to 9 p.m., Christmas is the last day, Lesser Oaks, also known as West Hills Terrace, Corvallis. About 75 houses in the West Hills Neighborhood Association have come together and put up lights. Ride a bike, walk or drive down Cherry Avenue, Willow Avenue, 54th Street, 55th Street and 56th Street to enjoy the sights. Check out the Facebook group Light Up Corvallis 2020.
Giving opportunities
The Albany Public Schools Foundation provides opportunities for students to succeed through classroom grants, suicide prevention, assistance for low-income students, and scholarships for graduating seniors. When you donate to APSF, your support could supply classroom grants, elementary enrichment grants, suicide prevention through Sources of Strength Program, financial assistance for low-income students, scholarships for graduates, and more. Donations can be made via mail to Albany Public Schools Foundation, PO Box 1772, Albany, OR 97321, or online at www.albanypsf.org. Those wishing to donate stock can call 541-979-2773 for transfer information. Those who would like to create a scholarship or endowed fund can call the number above.
The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis is operating full-day child care, with programming focused on distance learning and providing a safe place for youth to be during the workday. The club needs donations for its Scholarship Fund to help fill the financial gap created when keeping costs low, charging only a fraction of the cost to run the program. Visit www.bgccorvallis.org/give to donate.
The Corvallis High School Band Booster Club, a nonprofit agency, is raising money for new instruments, including a French horn, a bassoon, an oboe and a bass clarinet. Tax-deductible contribution can be sent to the Friends of CHS Band, 2397 NW Kings Blvd., No. 128, Corvallis, OR 97330. Check with your employer for a company match. Further information is available at scottoregon@outlook.com.
It's On Us — Albany is a nonprofit, crowd-funded organization dedicated to creating an opportunity for local donors to help local restaurants and local folks in need. The group is doing what it can to support those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and Oregon’s wildfires. All donations — 100% — go directly to the restaurants. The restaurants, in turn, provide a free meal to people in need. It's On Us welcomes donations and volunteers. To donate, send checks to PO Box 1423, Albany 97321 or go to the group's GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/its-on-us-albany. Information: 541-971-1480 or itsonusalbany@gmail.com.
Linn County Animal Rescue is a nonprofit agency based in Waterloo that rescues horses that have been abused and abandoned, and also cares for hospice dogs that have been surrendered to the county. The agency has a continual need to help care for these animals and the facilities. Donated items that are always appreciated include wormers for horses; horse blankets and replacement straps; veterinary wraps; mineral ice; liniments; Mane 'n' Tail Hoofmaker; shampoo; detangler; horse treats; gift cards to Wilco, Coastal Farm & Ranch, and OK Corral in Sweet Home; gently used equipment; dry or canned dog food; pee pads; liquid laundry detergent; bleach; spray cleaner; dog shampoo; hand sanitizer; and fly traps. Financial contributions are also welcome. Information: www.lcarhorse.org.
Maxtivity, a Philomath-based nonprofit agency, has launched a fundraiser to raise $6,070 by Dec. 31 to keep the organization afloat. Founded in November 2018, Maxtivity just celebrated two years of service to Benton County residents. Once designed as an in-person arts and crafts studio, current social restrictions prompted Maxtivity to expand its virtual classes, kits and online store. Goals include developing more online art lessons, creating accompanying art kits to purchase for lessons, and providing craft kits for checkout. Maxtivity is still available for small private groups, pods or families to come for open studio use time or private art lessons. But donations will help expand online services and increase art and craft kits, so people can be inspired from the safety of their own homes. Maxtivity will use funds to hire art instructors willing to record their lessons on Maxtivity’s YouTube channel, making them available to the community for free. Donations will also help the organization offer art lessons for low or no cost to the community, using funds to pay for instruction and supplies. Funds could also go towards sponsorship for in-person or family studio time. Maxtivity’s online donation portal lists proposed donation amounts, including specific examples of what those donations bring to the organization. To donate, visit https://givebutter.com/Maxtivity. To volunteer, email www.maxtivitycreativespace@gmail.com. To learn more, visit https://www.maxtivitycreative.space.
Since March, many favorite arts activities have been canceled, and some organizations have remained closed. The Americans for the Arts estimates that pandemic-related financial losses to the nonprofit arts and cultural sector total over $14.6 billion, with 63% of artists and creative workers still unemployed. This is devastating for the creative sector. At the same time, many have come to rely even more on basic human connections through art, music, drama, comedy, dance, writing, etc. At year end, if you are able to make donations to the arts organizations you love, remember to "double your gifts" to qualifying nonprofit arts organizations by also making a donation to the Oregon Cultural Trust for a tax credit. Visit http://oregonculturaltrust.org.
Each year, SafeHaven Humane Society works with businesses in the community to host Giving Trees that ultimately bring in much-needed items to the animals. The trees have ornaments with a photo of one of the shelter animals and items on the Wish List. SafeHaven Giving Trees are at the shelter, both SafeHaven Gift & Thrift stores, inside the Heritage Mall, Cascade Ridge Apartments in Lebanon, Corvallis Feed and Seed, Timberridge Place Apartments in Albany, Toyota/Subaru of Corvallis, Oregon Cannabis Co. in Albany, Pono Bowl Co. in Albany, and Cool’s Feed and Seed in Albany. You can select an ornament from the tree and simply return gifts and ornaments to the humane society, or place them under the Giving Tree. To view the Wish List all year around, visit www.safehavenhumane.org/support-us/donate.