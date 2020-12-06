Holiday Happenings (Dec. 6)

Albany Helping Hands Christmas trees, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., AHH Woodlot, 5150 SE Santiam Highway; Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW.; North Albany Road and Hickory Street, North Albany; the Party Store, 1230 Pacific Blvd. SE. Masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer are required at tree lots. AHH also offers delivery for seniors and immune-compromised people; for a $15 fee, AHH will deliver within Albany city limits and North Albany. To purchase a freshly cut local noble or Douglas fir tree and arrange for delivery to your front door, call 541-926-4036 or go to www.albanyhelpinghands.com . Trees will be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on your selected delivery date of today, Thursday or Dec. 11, 17 or 18. Trees will be scheduled for delivery on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, deliverers are unable to the bring the tree into the house.

Monday

Albany Visitors Association 33rd Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest. Residents are encouraged to enter the contest for best use of lights in decorating the exterior of their homes for everyone to enjoy. This year’s theme is “Cherished Traditions in a New Light” and participants are encouraged to share the source for their inspiration, such as a family tradition, favorite holiday book, movie or special, music, dance, art or a special collection, using lights, lights and more lights. Judging this year will be open to the community. Pictures of entries will be posted on the AVA Facebook page, and addresses will be included for people to drive by. A holiday light drive will be posted on the Albany Explorer app via Google Maps, and community members can vote for their favorites on Facebook or by contacting AVA. Voting will be open Thursday through Dec. 20. Winners will be entitled to bragging rights for the entire year, and will receive prizes including a party room rental at the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, a night's stay at a local hotel, pizza from Southpaw's Perfect Pizza and Sports Pub, and gift certificates from local stores. Entries must be within the Albany city limits. Email a picture of your completed lights to info@albanyvisitors.com by 5 p.m. Monday. A photo is not required for entry, but greatly increases the chances of winning based on Facebook likes. Entries must include the participant's name, street address, title of your display (inspiration for your light creation is encouraged) and phone number. Lights need to be on from 5 to 10 p.m. from Monday to at least Jan. 1. Winners will be announced by Dec. 22. People wishing to drive the route to look at the participating locations can pick up a list of participants at AlbanyVisitors.com beginning Thursday, or download the Albany Explorer app.