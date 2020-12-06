Holiday Happenings (Dec. 6)

Today
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis Holiday Fair, through Saturday, charityauction.bid/HolidayFair. Gift items by 17 local artisans, swags, wreaths, homemade preserves, paintings, jewelry, ceramic and glass art, apparel, wall hangings, quilted items, cards, handmade soaps, yard art and bird feeders. Items featured in the Holiday Fair Catalog are for sale to the public. Despite the wording of the link, this is not an auction; items have a fixed price. Purchases help support artists and local charities; a small percentage goes to the fellowship.
Winter’s Eve Corvallis, Reinvented, through 9 p.m. The annual event is sponsored by the Assistance League of Corvallis in cooperation with Corvallis merchants. The heated tent has been replaced by an online silent auction and raffle. Items being offered include a raffle for a $1,000 Market of Choice gift card, two three-day passes to the 2021 Oregon Jamboree, an inflatable paddleboard, Oregon State University gear, and gift baskets from local businesses. Also available: an array of gift certificates and items for the home, personal wellness, fashion and more. Local artist Jan Roberts-Dominguez has created another painting in her series of original Winter’s Eve artworks. This year’s piece, "Private Party," features Bruce the Moose, the Corvallis Museum mascot. All proceeds will help sustain the league's philanthropic programs, Operation School Bell, Hygiene Help, SAT Review, Dental Education, Read Every Day and Hug-a-Bear. Information: 541-757-1978 or www.assistanceleague.org/corvallis.
Albany Helping Hands Christmas trees, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., AHH Woodlot, 5150 SE Santiam Highway; Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW.; North Albany Road and Hickory Street, North Albany; the Party Store, 1230 Pacific Blvd. SE. Masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer are required at tree lots. AHH also offers delivery for seniors and immune-compromised people; for a $15 fee, AHH will deliver within Albany city limits and North Albany. To purchase a freshly cut local noble or Douglas fir tree and arrange for delivery to your front door, call 541-926-4036 or go to www.albanyhelpinghands.com. Trees will be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on your selected delivery date of today, Thursday or Dec. 11, 17 or 18. Trees will be scheduled for delivery on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, deliverers are unable to the bring the tree into the house.
Advent series, 9:30 a.m., https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live. First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer week two of its Advent series, "A No-Vent Advent" Sunday. This week the Candle of Love on the Advent wreath will be lit. Scripture will include Isaiah 40:1-11, 2 Peter 3:815a and Mark 1:1-8. The service will be live-streamed and can also be watched throughout the week.
Monday
Albany Visitors Association 33rd Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest. Residents are encouraged to enter the contest for best use of lights in decorating the exterior of their homes for everyone to enjoy. This year’s theme is “Cherished Traditions in a New Light” and participants are encouraged to share the source for their inspiration, such as a family tradition, favorite holiday book, movie or special, music, dance, art or a special collection, using lights, lights and more lights. Judging this year will be open to the community. Pictures of entries will be posted on the AVA Facebook page, and addresses will be included for people to drive by. A holiday light drive will be posted on the Albany Explorer app via Google Maps, and community members can vote for their favorites on Facebook or by contacting AVA. Voting will be open Thursday through Dec. 20. Winners will be entitled to bragging rights for the entire year, and will receive prizes including a party room rental at the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, a night's stay at a local hotel, pizza from Southpaw's Perfect Pizza and Sports Pub, and gift certificates from local stores. Entries must be within the Albany city limits. Email a picture of your completed lights to info@albanyvisitors.com by 5 p.m. Monday. A photo is not required for entry, but greatly increases the chances of winning based on Facebook likes. Entries must include the participant's name, street address, title of your display (inspiration for your light creation is encouraged) and phone number. Lights need to be on from 5 to 10 p.m. from Monday to at least Jan. 1. Winners will be announced by Dec. 22. People wishing to drive the route to look at the participating locations can pick up a list of participants at AlbanyVisitors.com beginning Thursday, or download the Albany Explorer app.
Tuesday
Corvallis Community Band First Virtual Holiday Concert, online. On Tuesday, the band will post the first of two holiday concerts. It consists of previous holiday performances and small-group renditions of holiday songs. It features versions of "Jingle Bells" by band members, recorded at socially acceptable distances and joyfully compiled in the most sanitary and responsible manner possible. Visit www.c-cband.org to find links to the concert.
Giving opportunities
Trillium Family Services Children’s Farm Home is displaying Wish Tags throughout the community. Virtual shopping and donation options are also available. Tags include information that allows for online shopping with direct shipment to the Children’s Farm Home campus, 4455 NE Highway 20, Corvallis, OR 97330; or a gift can be purchased locally and returned to the location where it was selected by Wednesday. Adopt-A-Family is an opportunity to support a local family in need that is receiving services through Trillium. Virtual shopping for a child’s holiday request can be done through Trillium’s Amazon wish list or by viewing frequent client requests on Trillium’s website, https://trilliumfamily.org/shop-client-wish-tags. To Adopt-A-Family or display Wish Tags at your place of business, email kwoekel@trilliumfamily.org.
The Corvallis School District Welcome Center is conducting a Holiday Gift Card Drive, seeking gift cards to area grocery stores for students and families in need. Gift cards can be mailed or delivered to Western View Center, 1435 SW 35th St., Corvallis, OR 97333, by Thursday. They will be added to holiday gift bags containing treats and masks and delivered to families before winter break. To donate, visit https://cpsfoundation.org.
Low-income Benton County children and families will receive toys, clothing, food and other items through Vina Moses Center’s Giving Tree & Christmas Program. Vina Moses will host its Christmas Store Friday through Dec. 17 at Timberhill Shopping Center, 2359 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Community members can pledge to buy a gift by choosing a gift tag from a Digital Giving Tree on Vina Moses' website, vinamoses.org. Gift tags also can be found on Giving Trees in public locations, including Vina Moses, 968 NW Garfield Ave., Corvallis, and others published on the Vina Moses website. Tags are organized by age and include gift suggestions and instructions. New, unwrapped gifts can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Vina Moses Christmas Store. Gifts can also be dropped off at Vina Moses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Gifts can also be shipped to Vina Moses Center. Information: 541-753-1420, info@vinamoses.org or https://www.vinamoses.org/donate. To volunteer at the Christmas Store or at Vina Moses Center, email shannon@vinamoses.org. For a resource kit about sharing the Vina Moses Digital Giving Tree, write to givingtree@vinamoses.org.
The Lebanon Senior Center is hosting its Senior Tree of Giving program for its sixth year. The aim is to support seniors who do not have family locally, facing hardship or isolation. Area agencies can nominate seniors (50+) for this program. Application forms are available through Dec. 18. If you would like to sponsor items to be included in gift packages, a wish list is available. Donations should be turned in by Dec. 21. Information: 541-258-4919.
The Arc Giving Trees are in place at The Arc Thrift Stores at 928 NW Beca Ave. in Corvallis and 111 N. 20th St. in Philomath. The trees are decorated with tags, each with detailed purchasing guidelines for a gift for an individual in the community with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities who may not otherwise receive a gift this holiday season. Gifts don't require wrapping. Purchasers bring their gift to one of the thrift stores and it will be wrapped and personally delivered to the recipient. The deadline for bringing gifts is Dec. 19.
Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign. Now through Dec. 21, Windermere brokers are hosting a virtual fundraiser to help local charities purchase winter necessities for community members in need. In the Corvallis area, the donations will benefit Community Outreach. Share the Warmth has benefited local neighborhoods through donations of coats, blankets and other items for nearly two decades. To make a donation to Community Outreach, visit helpsharethewarmth.com to view a list of all participating Windermere offices and their beneficiaries.
ABC House, the child abuse intervention center serving Benton and Linn counties, continues to rely on community support this holiday season. To reach increasing numbers of children impacted by abuse, monetary donations are needed. These donations will provide medical exams, forensic interviews, family support services and trauma counseling for children in crisis, and their families. If a monetary donation is not possible, in-kind donations of the following items are needed for families seen at ABC House: journals for teens; hygiene products, including toothbrushes and toothpaste; reusable water bottles; new winter clothing for children (all sizes); coloring books for all ages; crayons; board games; and card games. Information: glonstron@abchouse.org.
The Albany Public Schools Foundation provides opportunities for Albany public school students to succeed through classroom grants, suicide prevention, assistance for low-income students, and scholarship for graduating seniors. When you donate to APSF, your support could supply classroom grants, elementary enrichment grants, suicide prevention through Sources of Strength Program, financial assistance for low-income students, scholarships for graduates, and more. Donations can be made via mail to Albany Public Schools Foundation, PO Box 1772, Albany, OR 97321, or online at www.albanypsf.org. Those wishing to donate stock are asked to call 541-979-2773 for transfer information. Those who would like to create a scholarship or endowed fund also are asked to call the number above.
The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis is operating full-day child care for families in the community, with programming focused on distance learning and proving a safe place for youth to be during the work day. The club needs donations for its Scholarship Fund to help fill the financial gap created when keeping costs low for families, charging only a fraction of the true cost to run the program. Visit www.bgccorvallis.org/give to make a gift.
The Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence is accepting monetary donations and gift cards for the holidays; physical gift tags will not be available this year. Donors and community partners can also sponsor a family's entire gift basket for a set price (staff members will do the shopping for them). Information: ireland.derosia@cardvservices.org or https://cardv.org.
Every holiday season, Community Outreach, Inc., asks the community to participate in the Adopt-a-Family Program. Adopting a child gives a donor the opportunity to meet the specific needs and wishes of a child who would otherwise go without this holiday season. Through the work of many volunteers and donors, the Adopt-a-Family Program makes a difference in the lives of children who come from families with a history of domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse, homelessness and/or chronic poverty. Adopt-A-Family serves Benton and Linn counties. Information: 541-758-3000 or info@communityoutreachinc.org.
The Corvallis High School Band Booster Club, a nonprofit agency, is raising money for new instruments, including a French horn, a bassoon, an oboe and a bass clarinet. Tax-deductible contribution can be sent to the Friends of CHS Band, 2397 NW Kings Blvd., No. 128, Corvallis, OR 97330. Check with your employer for a company match. Further information is available at scottoregon@outlook.com.
Jackson Street Youth Services is accepting monetary and physical gift donations this holiday season. Youth requests are available at www.jackonstreet.org. Community members are invited to purchase, wrap and deliver gifts to the Jackson Street site associated with the request. Information: hannah.miller@jacksonstreet.org.
Each year, SafeHaven Humane Society works with businesses in the community to host Giving Trees that ultimately bring in much-needed items to the animals. The trees have ornaments with a photo of one of the shelter animals and items on the Wish List. SafeHaven Giving Trees are at the shelter, both SafeHaven Gift & Thrift stores, inside the Heritage Mall, Cascade Ridge Apartments in Lebanon, Corvallis Feed and Seed, Timberridge Place Apartments in Albany, Toyota/Subaru of Corvallis, Oregon Cannabis Co. in Albany, Pono Bowl Co. in Albany, and Cool’s Feed and Seed in Albany. You can select an ornament from the tree and simply return gifts and ornaments to the humane society, or place them under the Giving Tree. To view the Wish List all year around, visit www.safehavenhumane.org/support-us/donate.
Other opportunities
Christmas tree permits are now available from the Siuslaw National Forest, and can be purchased through Dec. 31. Permits are primarily being sold online at Recreation.gov, but local buyers can call the forest supervisor's Office in Corvallis at 541-750-7000. Cutting trees in some areas of the Siuslaw is prohibited, so tree hunters should check maps provided with permits prior to selecting their tree. Permits cost $5 per tree, and individuals can purchase up to five trees. Current fourth- and fifth-grade students are eligible for one free tree with an Every Kid Outdoors Pass.
Christmas tree permits are now available from the Willamette National Forest, and can be purchased through Dec. 31. People are encouraged to purchase Christmas tree permits at Recreation.gov. The Forest Service decided to move Christmas tree permit sales online as an added convenience for visitors, as well as to provide an alternative to in-person transactions at forest offices, which remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an added bonus this year, fourth- and fifth-grade students who have an Every Kid Outdoors pass can apply for a free Christmas tree permit through Recreation.gov by entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. Visit https://go.usa.gov/x7pMN to purchase a Willamette National Forest Christmas tree permit. For those without internet service, Christmas tree permits can also be purchased in person from local vendors. Additionally, you can purchase Christmas tree permits via the telephone from the Sweet Home Ranger District. Permits are $5 per tree, with a limit of five permits per household. Recreation.gov charges an additional $2.50 service fee per order.
Send season's greetings to seniors at Prestige Senior Living West Hills in Corvallis. Prestige Care invites community members of all ages to send positive notes, warm wishes and fun artwork to its residents to spread cheer and uplift spirits. With the holidays just around the corner, Prestige Care is placing an emphasis on bringing joy to its residents during times of social distancing and other safety measures due to COVID-19. West Hills is welcoming cards, letters and other paper gifts such as drawings and homemade artwork, and asks that community members keep the following recommendations in mind: Messages should be handwritten and in large, easy-to-read print. Keep the messages positive. Prestige encourages writers to make their letters kind and heartfelt. If including a drawing or painting by a child, consider having them sign with their name and age at the bottom. Don't date your letters, as items can take up to three days to disinfect. Prestige will sort and disinfect all items prior to their being delivered to residents. All items will be opened and screened unless it is a private message sent from a family or friend of the resident. Community members can mail their season’s greetings to Prestige Senior Living West Hills, 5595 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis, OR 97333. Those who wish to drop off items in person can call 541-753-7136 and meet a staff member at the entrance.
