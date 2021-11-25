Holiday Happenings (Nov. 25)

Giving Opportunities

ABC House is holding a drive to benefit children who have been impacted by abuse or neglect. The community is invited to donate unwrapped items for themed gift drives by Dec. 10: youth and teen clothing, art supplies, reusable water bottles, board games, individually wrapped snacks. ABC House is unable to accept toys and stuffed animals due to limited storage. Participants can also host a drive or adopt a family trying to celebrate the holiday season on a tight budget. Information: coordinator@abchouse.org or https://www.abchouse.org/wishlist.

The Arc Giving Tree, a tradition of 17 years, will soon be ready for action at the Arc Thrift Store, 928 NW Beca Ave. in Corvallis. Stop by Saturday or later to select a gift tag from the tree. Requests for gifts to be purchased are specifically for people in the community with developmental disabilities who might not otherwise receive a gift this holiday season. Detailed purchasing guidelines are provided on each tree tag. No need to gift wrap — the Arc has elves for that. Gifts need to be dropped off by Dec. 15.

Jackson Street Youth Services is asking the community's help in supporting youth ages 10 to 24 experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Community members can donate generously, adopt a specific youth's wish list or organize a drive to collect needed items. Gift drop-off will take place through Dec. 23 at approved locations. Information: 541-360-0867, 541-745-4553, elijah.stucki@jacksonstreet.org or hannah.miller@jacksonstreet.org.

Trillium Family Services Children’s Farm Home is hosting a drive to benefit children unable to be home during the holidays as they receive residential mental health treatment, plus the families Trillium serves who, due to a variety of difficult circumstances, may not be able to provide the things that go into making a holiday bright for their children. Shop for an online wish list (https://trilliumfamily.lorg/shop-client-wish-tags) or grab a tag from a participating partner. The home is accepting donations of new, unwrapped gifts through Dec. 9. Information: kwoekel@trilliumfamily.org.

Vina Moses Center is holding a Giving Tree drive for gifts for children from birth through age 18 and low-income seniors via partner agencies. All households receive a gift card for a holiday meal. The program is open to Benton County residents; to register your family to benefit from the program, call 541-753-1420 and make an appointment between Dec. 10 and 16. Donations of new, unwrapped gifts will be accepted through Dec. 13. For details, visit vinamoses.org, or get a Vina Moses gift tag from a local business; a list of businesses is available at https://www.vinamoses.org/giving-tree-business-locations. Further information is available at 541-753-1420 or info@vinamoses.org.

Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign. Now through Dec. 17, Windermere brokers are collecting winter necessities for community members in need. In the Mid-Willamette Valley area, the donations will benefit Community Outreach, Inc., in Corvallis; Helping Hands Albany; and River Center, Lebanon. The organizations are asking specifically for coats, blankets, gloves and hats. All donations in the area can be dropped between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Windermere office at 987 NW Circle Blvd. in Corvallis. Information: windermere.com.

Events

Ongoing

Fourth Annual Ornament Hunt and Sweepstakes, through Jan. 1, non-wilderness trails, Willamette National Forest and Umpqua National Forest. The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is sponsoring the hunt, which encourages locals and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. Two hundred wooden ornaments featuring the Willamette Valley will be hidden along non-wilderness trails not affected by wildfires. Each ornament includes a Willamette Valley leather patch and instructions on how to register to win a prize of an adventure and overnight stay in the Willamette Valley. The visitors association website, https://willamettevalley.org/ornament, will serve as the hub for contest winners to claim their prizes throughout the contest. You can also find trail information and hints throughout December on this page. Once the contest closes, all remaining ornaments will be picked up by U.S. Forest Service professionals. The Willamette National Forest provides recreational opportunities, fishing, hunting, foraging, firewood, minerals, wood products and Christmas trees. Christmas tree permits are available at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits.

Holiday light string collection; drop off lights at the Republic Services office, 1214 SE Montgomery St., Albany. Through Jan. 3.

Thursday

Corvallis Turkey Trot, 7:30 a.m., starts at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. Fundraiser for the Corvallis Parks & Recreation Scholarship Fund, which gives low-income families and individuals access to programs such as swimming lessons, therapy classes and more. Register or donate: http://www.oacturkeytrot.com.

Gobbler's Revenge, 7:30 a.m., North Albany Middle School, 1205 NW North Albany Road. Registration: https://omrr.enmotive.com/events/register/2021-gobbler-s-revenge.

Friday

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites Oregonians to head outside for some fresh air on Green Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. OPRD will waive day-use parking fees that day at the 25 state parks that charge a parking fee. The waiver applies from open to close Friday. A list of parks that require day-use parking permits is available at stateparks.oregon.gov.

Winter's Eve Corvallis Online Silent Auction, 9 a.m. The event benefits the six philanthropic programs of the Assistance League of Corvallis, which has been serving Benton County families for more than 50 years. Information: 541-760-1546, info@alcorvallis.org or www.assistanceleague.org/corvallis.

Pastega Christmas Display, 5 to 10 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis; enter off Reservoir Avenue and exit on 53rd. The drive-through event has returned after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. Admission: donation of packaged food items for local food items. Organizers are seeking volunteers to assist with taking down the display after Dec. 31; information is available at https://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com (click on the "Volunteer" button).

Saturday

Annual Santa's Reindeer Visit, 2 to 6 p.m., Coastal, 400 NE Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Santa will be on hand with his reindeer who can be found at Timberview Farm in Springfield when they aren't working with Santa. Family-friendly, free and open to all. Complimentary hot cocoa and candy canes will be served. Information: CoastalCountry.com/about/events.

Wednesday

Holiday Bazaar, 1 to 4 p.m., Brookdale Heritage Plaza Independent Living, 1560 Davidson St. SE, Albany. Several vendors will offer jewelry, wood carvings, crafts, Avon and Scentsy products, face masks and more. The event will also feature holiday music, treats and warm apple cider. Information: 541-926-6800.

