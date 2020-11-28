Holiday Happenings (Nov. 28)

More than 1,500 children and families in Benton County will receive toys, clothing, food and other necessities through Vina Moses Center’s annual Giving Tree & Christmas Program. Vina Moses will host its annual Christmas Store Dec. 11 through 17 at Timberhill Shopping Center, 2359 NW Kings Blvd. in Corvallis. Registration is open to low-income Benton County families. Community members can pledge to buy a gift for a child by choosing a gift tag from a Digital Giving Tree on Vina Moses' website, vinamoses.org. Also, gift tags can be found on Giving Trees in public locations, including Vina Moses, 968 NW Garfield Ave. in Corvallis. Gift tags are organized by age and include gift suggestions and instructions on how to give. New, unwrapped gifts can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Monday through Dec. 10, at the Vina Moses Christmas Store. Gifts can also be dropped off at Vina Moses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Dec. 10, or can be shipped to Vina Moses. Information: 541-753-1420, info@vinamoses.org or https://www.vinamoses.org/donate​. To volunteer at the Christmas Store or at Vina Moses, email ​shannon@vinamoses.org​. For a resource kit about sharing the Vina Moses Digital Giving Tree, write to ​givingtree@vinamoses.org​.