Holiday Happenings (Nov. 28)

Giving opportunities
The Corvallis School District Welcome Center is conducting a Holiday Gift Card Drive, seeking gift cards to area grocery stores for students and families in need this holiday season. Gift cards can be mailed or delivered to Western View Center, 1435 SW 35th St., Corvallis, OR 97333, by Dec. 10. They will be added to holiday gift bags containing treats and masks and delivered to families before winter break. To make a donation to this cause, visit the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation website at https://cpsfoundation.org.
Trillium Family Services Children’s Farm Home is displaying Wish Tags throughout the community. Virtual shopping and donation options are also available. Tags include virtual shopping information that allow for online shopping with direct shipment to the Children’s Farm Home campus, or a gift can be purchased locally and returned to the location where it was selected by Dec. 9. Adopt-A-Family is an opportunity for community members to support a local family who is receiving services through Trillium. Virtual shopping for a child’s holiday request can be done through Trillium’s Amazon wish list or by viewing frequent client requests at https://trilliumfamily.org/shop-client-wish-tags. To Adopt-A-Family or display Wish Tags at your place of business, email kwoekel@trilliumfamily.org. Ship gifts to Children’s Farm Home, 4455 NE Highway 20, Corvallis, OR 97330.
More than 1,500 children and families in Benton County will receive toys, clothing, food and other necessities through Vina Moses Center’s annual Giving Tree & Christmas Program. Vina Moses will host its annual Christmas Store Dec. 11 through 17 at Timberhill Shopping Center, 2359 NW Kings Blvd. in Corvallis. Registration is open to low-income Benton County families. Community members can pledge to buy a gift for a child by choosing a gift tag from a Digital Giving Tree on Vina Moses' website, vinamoses.org. Also, gift tags can be found on Giving Trees in public locations, including Vina Moses, 968 NW Garfield Ave. in Corvallis. Gift tags are organized by age and include gift suggestions and instructions on how to give. New, unwrapped gifts can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Monday through Dec. 10, at the Vina Moses Christmas Store. Gifts can also be dropped off at Vina Moses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Dec. 10, or can be shipped to Vina Moses. Information: 541-753-1420, info@vinamoses.org or https://www.vinamoses.org/donate. To volunteer at the Christmas Store or at Vina Moses, email shannon@vinamoses.org. For a resource kit about sharing the Vina Moses Digital Giving Tree, write to givingtree@vinamoses.org.
Today
Christmas Storybook Land Scene Scavenger Hunt, through Friday, downtown Albany. Find six Storybook Land scenes in business windows and post selfies with the scenes on Storybook Land's Facebook page. Information: 541-928-4656 or christmasstorybook.albanyor on Facebook.
Albany Helping Hands Christmas trees, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., AHH Woodlot, 5150 SE Santiam Highway; Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW.; North Albany Road and Hickory Street, North Albany; the Party Store, 1230 Pacific Blvd. SE. Masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer are required at tree lots. AHH also offers delivery for seniors and immune-compromised people; for a $15 fee, AHH will deliver within Albany city limits and North Albany. To purchase a freshly cut local noble or Douglas fir tree and arrange for delivery to your front door, call 541-926-4036 or go to www.albanyhelpinghands.com. Trees will be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on your selected delivery date of Thursday, Friday or Dec. 10, 11, 17 or 18. Trees will be scheduled for delivery on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, deliverers are unable to the bring the tree into the house.
Winter’s Eve Corvallis, Reinvented, through 9 p.m. Dec. 6. The annual event is sponsored by the Assistance League of Corvallis in cooperation with Corvallis merchants. The heated tent downtown has been replaced by an online silent auction and raffle. All silent auction proceeds will help sustain the league's philanthropic programs, Operation School Bell, Hygiene Help, SAT Review, Dental Education, Read Every Day and Hug-a-Bear. Information: 541-757-1978 or www.assistanceleague.org/corvallis.
Sunday
Advent series, 9:30 a.m., https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live. First United Methodist Church in Corvallis is offering "A No-Vent Advent" starting this Sunday. This week the Candle of Hope on the Advent wreath will be lit. Scripture will include Psalm 80:1-7, 17-19; and Mark 13:24-37. The service will be live-streamed and can also be watched throughout the week.
