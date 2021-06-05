Holley church celebrates 150th anniversary

This Sunday, Holley Christian Church, 40346 OR-228 in Sweet Home, will celebrate its 150th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of the leadership of Pastor Kevin Hill.
The worship services, set for 9 and 10:30 a.m., will focus on looking back at a history of service to the community.
The church was established in 1871 with a membership of 40. It was originally called Brethren of the Christian Church. The congregation met in the Splawn Schoolhouse. In 1875, the first dedicated building was built on the property given by William and Nancy Matlock. The building was originally called Fern Ridge Church, as the Holley area had not yet been named. In 1897 the current building was constructed, dedicated on Thanksgiving Day as Holley Christian Church. Even though the building has undergone several additions and remodeling projects, the original core of the 19th-century structure remains.
Pastor Kevin Hill and his wife, Jennifer, took over shepherding the church on Memorial Day Weekend in 2001. Before moving to Sweet Home, Kevin Hill served churches in California and Idaho. In 1987 he graduated summa cum laude from Boise Bible College. He is a recipient of the National Church Growth Award as an outstanding student in the field of evangelism and church growth.
Under Hill’s leadership, Holley Church has devoted itself to service in the community. During any given year, the congregation is involved in community cleanup efforts and other civic events; youth sports; coaching and team sponsorships; providing treats and encouragement to teachers and staff of the Sweet Home School District; and the annual Trick or Treat Street held at the Sweet Home Boys & Girls Club.
In recent years, the Holley Church building has become somewhat of a Christmas season destination, with the historic building lit up with thousands of colored lights.
Jennifer Hill, the pastor’s wife and the church administrator, said that the building is old and historical, but the church itself provides a very contemporary worship experience, alongside messages that speak timeless truth.
Further information is available at holleychurch.org. All are welcome.