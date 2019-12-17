Home for the holidays: Local soldier surprises son with homecoming

At first glance, nothing seemed special about Shawna Mole's Waverly Elementary School kindergarten classroom on Tuesday afternoon. Students sat in clustered tables practicing their handwriting, tracing letters with crayons.

Then, the door opened.

Michael Bedford has been away from home since August, training for his position in the U.S. Army. It's the longest he's ever been away from his family. On Tuesday, they were reunited.

"I missed you daddy," 6-year-old Logan Bedford shouted after gasping at the sight of his father, taking off across the classroom to jump into his arms.

The surprise was coordinated by Logan's mother Audrie, Mole, his teacher and Greater Albany Public Schools.

The only people not in on the plan from the beginning? Michael and Logan.

"I told him when he got off the plane," Audrie said of sharing her plan with her husband.

While the surprise was Audrie's idea, the fanfare surrounding it came from Mole.

"She asked and I was like, 'Let's make it a big deal. This is a big deal,'" Mole said.