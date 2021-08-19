 Skip to main content
Homebrewers set Septembeerfest for Aug. 28 in Corvallis
The 13th annual Septembeerfest is set for Aug. 28 in Corvallis' Avery Park.

The Heart of the Valley Homebrewers’ 13th annual Septembeerfest is set for 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28 among the trees at Avery Park in Corvallis.

Since 2006, Heart of the Valley Homebrewers, a nonprofit organization, has used the proceeds from Septembeerfest to donate a total of nearly $235,000 to Linn Benton Food Share; Heartland Humane Society; the Heart of the Valley Homebrewers Endowment at Oregon State University, supporting scholarships in fermentation science; and other local nonprofit organizations.

Septembeerfest is a family-friendly event. Everyone under the age of 21 plus designated drivers will be admitted free. Admission for everyone else is $25, which includes a tasting glass and eight drink tickets; additional drink tickets are four for $5. Tickets are on sale at Corvallis Brewing Supply or online through Eventbrite. Further information is available at www.septembeerfest.org.

 — Mid-Valley Media

