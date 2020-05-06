Homegrown talent: Longtime Greenbelt development director takes over top spot at Corvallis-based land trust

As the group’s development director throughout Pope’s tenure, McDonald played a key role in Greenbelt’s maturation. Now, she says, she wants to keep that momentum going.

“My biggest priority coming into this position … is to continue the legacy we’ve built,” she said. “We’ve been on a trajectory of growth and recognition of our brand.”

A big part of that, McDonald said, will involve building stronger relationships with government at the local, state and federal level. It will also involve consolidating partnerships with other conservation organizations.

A visible symbol of those aspirations is the Confluence, a four-story office building under construction in downtown Corvallis. When the $1.5 million project is completed in the fall of 2021, Greenbelt will lease office space in the 26,000-square-foot building along with what McDonald calls “a pretty stellar team” of fellow nonprofits: the Institute for Applied Ecology, Corvallis Environmental Center, Benton County Soil & Water Conservation District and Cascade Pacific Resource Conservation & Development.

McDonald takes the reins of the land trust at a time when some of the traditional funding sources for nonprofit conservation work are drying up, but she said that’s an issue that Greenbelt has been addressing for some time now.