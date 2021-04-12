 Skip to main content
Homeless board sets up public outreach session
Homeless board sets up public outreach session

Homeless update Pioneer 13

Pioneer Park in Corvallis has a sizable tent city, especially near the railroad tracks (rear). The new county advisory board on homelessness is finalizing its recommendations on the homeless challenge.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file (2021)

The Benton County Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board will hear public testimony on its draft recommendations from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The board was created to help guide social service efforts on homelessness in Corvallis and Benton County. Its work groups will review the feedback from the outreach session and a survey during sessions April 19-22, and the board will finalize the recommendations at an April 28 meeting.

See the information box with this story for how to participate in the outreach meeting and the survey. 

The recommendations will be unveiled and discussed at a joint meeting of the Benton County Board of Commissioners and the Corvallis City Council on May 20.

The menu is ambitious: paid full-time case managers; an emergency sheltering system that runs 365 days per year and includes RV and car camping and managed tent camping; a resource center; and increases in permanent supportive housing and rental assistance.

“This is a huge body of work. You all have put hours and hours and hours into this,” said Xan Augerot, HOPE member and chair of the Benton County Board of Commissioners, on March 24 when the board put together the draft list. “Thank you. We’re getting close.”

HOPE began meeting in December 2019, with the COVID-19 lockdown forcing the group to skip its planned March, April and May meetings last year. HOPE replaced the Housing Opportunities Action Council (HOAC), which held its final meeting in May of 2019.

HOAC collapsed amid community concerns about where social services should be housed in Corvallis. Downtown businesses and other residents strongly opposed a May 2018 plan to site the men’s cold weather homeless shelter, the Stone Soup meal service and the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center at a property on Southwest Second Street.

After much political wrangling the co-location plan was dropped, with the men’s shelter remaining at the old Hanson Tire Factory property on Southeast Chapman Place, Stone Soup remaining largely housed in area churches and the drop-in center moving to new quarters on Southwest Fourth Street.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

• Go to https://www.co.benton.or.us/health/page/hope-community-engagement for information on how to participate in Tuesday’s virtual public outreach session.

• Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TG3T897 to take a survey on the recommendations. Note: The survey closes Thursday.

DRAFT RECOMMENDATIONS

Here is a list of the draft recommendations developed by the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE) to address homelessness in Corvallis and Benton County:

1. Facilitate and coordinate data improvement efforts.

2. Work with providers to create metrics.

3. Adopt the “hub model” of care coordination as a framework for doing business.

4. Hire full-time paid case managers to support people transitioning out of homelessness.

5. Pursue the feasibility of a crisis response team.

6. Provide a 24/7, 365 emergency sheltering system for all populations.

7. Facilitate and support creation of a resource center.

8. Establish referral pathways to transitional and permanent housing resources for serious criminal offenders.

9. Communication, notice, and community involvement need to happen.

10. Increase development or acquisition of affordable housing units for permanent supportive housing.

11. Increase rental/income assistance.

12. Increase services to residents at more affordable housing locations.

