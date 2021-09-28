Homeless campers test positive for COVID in Corvallis park

Nine homeless individuals camping in Pioneer Park in Corvallis have tested positive for COVID-19.

Corvallis Parks and Recreation, Oregon Department of Transportation and Street Outreach and Response Team (SORT) officials were at the park Sept. 21 for a cleanup of illegal campsites, said SORT coordinator Maddison Bean.

“Myself and my team walked around to alert campers that Parks and Rec and ODOT had arrived, and to help people get their morning started,” Bean wrote in a letter on the incident that she sent to Corvallis Mayor Traber and the eight members of the City Council.

“As we chatted with people, multiple campers shared with us that they were not feeling well, and when asking about symptoms it became clear that many had potential COVID symptoms. I encountered one extremely upset camper on ODOT property who was trying to get moving but was obviously distraught and ill. She explained to me that she was sick, and had been for some time.”

Guy Mamac, who supervises ODOT camp cleanup crews, and Jude Geist of Parks & Rec, decided to cancel the sweeps. Benton County Health Department officials were called in, Bean wrote, and of the 14 individuals who agreed to the rapid onsite COVID-19 testing, nine came back positive.