While Benton County has hitched its wagon to the topic of homelessness in hopes of winning voter approval in May for a $110 million justice system-oriented bond measure, its plan for a $14.2 million navigation center largely hangs on a state allocation — not the bond.

The bond dedicates just $3 million to the center.

The Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, tapped to become a one-stop navigation center for unhoused individuals, plans to put $1 million toward the project from donations and fundraising.

But it’s not clear yet whether the remaining $10.2 million from the state will come through — a decision is expected sometime between mid-May to early June — or what happens if it doesn't.

It's also not clear what happens if the state says no but the voters approve the bond.

Furthermore, what was estimated to be a $167 million overall cost for the entire Justice System Improvement Program has risen to $195.8 million, according to county documents. That amount includes $15.2 million in requests to the state Legislature. The documents show $70.6 million in committed funding, around half of that in the form of debt.

What a navigation center does

Navigation centers are defined as low-barrier emergency shelters that will accept people struggling with drugs and alcohol, open daily and connecting people with services, housing and public benefits. The centers were codified in state law with the passage of House Bill 2006 in 2021.

A one-page lobbying document created to sway legislators to approve the $10.2 million cites an 89% increase in homelessness in Benton County between 2017 and 2022, adding the county has one of the highest rates of income inequality in Oregon. The document also notes the community is heavily rent-burdened and lacks affordable housing.

The proposed navigation center would “provide 24/7 shelter and crucial services to tri-county residents who are experiencing homelessness,” the document states.

The tri-county aspect hasn’t been a focal point of discussions around the project, but some have asked why Linn and Lincoln counties aren’t footing a share of the bill if their residents can seek services at the navigation center.

There are three main components to the center, which would require an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 square feet: drop-in community gathering spaces, one-stop social services spaces, and six to 10 separate sleeping spaces for vulnerable individuals and couples.

Spending the bulk of the money

Most of the $110 million sought by the bond measure would go toward a suite of criminal justice buildings on a 29-acre plot in north Corvallis. County officials assessed and offered around $5.47 million for the site, then filed in Benton County Circuit Court to condemn the land for use in public safety and welfare.

The justice improvements bond measure itself crept up to $110 million as county commissioners questioned how much state funding they could count on.

If approved, the bond measure increases tax burden by $142 a year on a residential property assessed at $258,596, or 55 cents for every $1,000 of assessed value. County officials had initially hoped to keep the bond at or under $100 million.

The justice improvement program is a five-year, multiagency effort to build up behavioral health services, create jail capacity, add new facilities, address homelessness and construct an earthquake-resistant courthouse. It’s the county’s fourth try on passing jail-related taxpayer funding since 2000.

The courthouse and the District Attorney's Office are not included in the $110 million, as county leaders have decided to finance that portion of the project.

Sweetening the pot

The county sought to include homelessness services in its bond measure language after polling showed Corvallis voters are much more likely to approve a bond that promises to fund fixes for homelessness.

Portland-based DHM Research told commissioners in October that homelessness was the “No. 1 issue” on the minds of Oregonians, and the polling issue most commonly cited by respondents in Benton County.

There has been a 19.4% increase of homeless individuals in Oregon from 2015 to 2019, according to the Benton County League of Women Voters and point-in-time counts. A 2020 report from the League estimated between 800 and 1,300 people were homeless in 2019 in the area, with as many as 600 being without shelter.

Corvallis and Benton County have attempted for years to organize a response to unhoused populations. A years-long, city-county effort yielded 12 recommendations in 2021, including a multi-organizational resource center, No. 7 on the list of HOPE, the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board.

