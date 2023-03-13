A youth shelter in downtown Corvallis got some much-needed improvements in recent months.

The nonprofit Jackson Street Youth Services’ Corvallis House, serving ages 10-17, began remodeling in August to improve safety, accessibility, and supervision while keeping the old house’s character.

The new design has an open kitchen and dining area, more bathrooms, and other structural upgrades. With 20 years in operation, repairs were needed, but so was space. The 10-bed capacity felt full with only six occupants.

Stripping the building down to nearly nothing, local developer Chris Saltveit reengineered the building to meet current standards, rebuilding the house from the ground up with all-new plumbing, wiring, heating, insulation, windows and so on. Accessibility for disabled individuals was also improved.

“It turned out really nice,” Saltveit said.

By setting an aggressive pace, Saltveit said the project was done in about half the time it might have taken. The cost of the project was donated, according to a news release from Jackson Street, and other community donations helped buy furniture, equipment, and supplies.

Young people seek shelter for any number of reasons, the news release states. Some are fleeing abuse or have been kicked out, others are seeking helping for the home situation. And COVID-19 has only added pressure, the release states.

Damian Baxter, a Jackson Street board member, knows firsthand the value of the youth shelter program. He’s a prior resident who credits the help he received with turning his life around. A troubled teen growing up in a single-father household, he ended up needing a place to go where he could defuse family issues.

“At 16 years old, I was on probation, kind of running amok, looking at being homeless,” Baxter said. “I needed structure, and Jackson Street provided a roof over my head and somewhere safe to go, people to be around, which for me helps.”

As much as he may have begrudged it, Baxter said he thrived in a safe and stable environment with clear rules and expectations. He made lifelong friends with some staff members who helped him become a more productive, responsible person. He joined the board to pay back the kindness and community support.

The difference now is significant, Baxter said, with nicer features and more space. He was impressed with how much work got done in such a short time, calling it “top notch” work after touring the facility.

“The bedrooms are actually stand-alones. Kids are going to have their own closet and bed,” Baxter said. “When I was there we had to share a bunk and we had six- or eight-man bays.”

For kids with nowhere to go, still trying to figure how they fit in society, Baxter sees an oasis in the remodeled shelter. He’s hopeful the next generation will get an even stronger hand up than he did, noting there’s help for young adults now too.

“It brings you closer, and when things come full circle like they have for me, it hits a good spot in your heart,” he said.