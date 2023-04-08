Corvallis has $1 million from the state to help with homelessness, but the money has been hung up since January.

A recent funding opportunity was scrubbed after the city manager pulled the plug, declaring the process flawed but offering no details. In competing bids, Benton County and the nonprofit organization Unity Shelter had both applied for the funds.

City councilors paused the funding review process to get more information after discussing the matter at a January meeting. Neither of the applications met cost-benefit expectations, leading city staff to draft counterproposals for significantly less money in both cases.

In the wake of that failed request for proposals, the city has removed its Housing Operational Committee from the review process for nonprofit grant applications, citing heavy regulation and the potential of civil and criminal liability for community members who volunteer.

“Moving forward, housing procurement will be completed by staff technical experts, as occurs with procurement in the other city departments,” Brigetta Olson, Corvallis Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager, said in an email to social services providers.

In the view of city staff, as federal and state funding increased in response to the pandemic and homelessness, the rules around the money have become more complex, meaning the city was putting community volunteers at growing risk of liability.

Previously, social service money was mostly generated locally, granting more flexibility for distribution. But state and federal fund processes put a focus on legal issues, such as fraud and collusion, Community Development Director Paul Bilotta told Mid-Valley Media by email.

In a separate email to social service providers, Bilotta called the new process fairer and more open.

Unity Shelter Executive Director Shawn Collins challenged the changes during public comment time at a City Council meeting Monday, April 3.

He asked officials to explain how removing the Housing Operational Committee from the process and relying solely on staff would improve on representation, transparency and the allocation of public funds.

“Recent efforts by the city to contract with nonprofits for social services have felt more appropriate to buying a fleet of trucks than a cooperative grant-making process,” Collins said at the council meeting. “There’s been little enough community input into those processes, and it’s resulted in multiple failed" bids.

Referring to his own failed pitch for the money, Collins said Olson's email referenced irregularities, which he said have not been further explained to him. He added that to his understanding, the change was driven by closed-door discussions that limit what can be said publicly by those involved.

“My request is that some effort be made to communicate to the community and nonprofits why this change is being made in a way that doesn’t just cite the need for less liability as a cover for a substantial change,” Collins said, also asking for some avenue to allow community engagement and influence.

“Public funding decisions should involve the public — not simply staff experts — if they are to reflect the priorities and concerns of the community,” he said.

Collins also countered a notion among some that local social services providers lack capacity to respond when money is on the table, saying instead it’s a case of “bad RFPs,” the acronym the city uses to put out a request for proposals.

“My sense is that there’s a wild lack of imagination on the part of the city about how to do procurement or grant-making for social services,” Collins said in a separate interview.

“You can’t let the social services providers write the terms,” Collins said. “However, there are ways to engage the providers about needs and capacity, so that when they go back into the closed-door setting, they can write it in a way that somebody can reasonably respond.”

Unity Shelter had hoped to use the $1 million to buy the property at the Mens Shelter on Southeast Chapman Place. Any leftovers would have gone to renovations and the addition of four to six beds.

City staff, however, determined that because a large portion of Unity Shelter’s initial cost estimate was related to improving existing operations, it fell outside of the city’s request for proposals, which specified the funding of new beds.

A new request for proposals is expected in the summer, Bilotta said via email. He said a series of deadline-oriented federal and state work items have priority at this time, adding that the timing is “pretty good” because the request will be informed by the superseding work.

Responding to the question of community input, Bilotta said via email that service provider input is important, but it also matters when it occurs and what type of input it is. He said input should happen upstream from the funding process and in a generalized matter, so the city understands community needs.

“Extra input should not occur during the funding process where it could be intended or perceived to provide an advantage to one applicant versus another,” Bilotta said. “During the funding process, the applicant’s request should be fairly judged on the merits of its application only.”

As an example, Bilotta cited a process involving Housing and Urban Development planning in which the city issued a survey to community experts and stakeholders to get a better understanding of their priorities. After that, he expects more discussions that will help inform the planning process, including a public hearing.

