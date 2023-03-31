A seemingly futile ongoing shuffle of homeless people from campsite to campsite continues in Corvallis, despite costly city and state sweeps and the efforts of homeless advocates.

Those who frequent Corvallis parks have likely seen the process play out at least in part. Homeless campsites are posted with notices that campers must clear out by a certain date. Then workers come in and dispose of what’s left behind.

Many of the displaced campers simply hop from city to state property and back again, sometimes within a few hundred feet of their previous site. A state agency’s sweep in the area of Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park this week may produce that same result.

A dozen or so skateboarders were using the downtown Corvallis skate park the afternoon of Thursday, March 30, as a much larger crowd of homeless people emerged from tents in the park and tucked away hiding spots nearby, gathering under the overpasses for a weekly offering of food and supplies.

Grilling food for the hungry, John Borowski said he’s sympathetic to the plight of the unhoused, who he, his wife Trish Borowski, and a team of volunteers have been feeding weekly at the skate park for the past two years. They hope kindness helps people turn their lives around.

However, John Borowski conceded the garbage issue has gotten out of hand in some cases, pointing out that some campers keep a clean, tidy space but others create eyesores and health hazards.

The problem is evident on a stroll between the skate park/dog park area and Pioneer Park, with clusters of tents, adorned with collections of shopping carts and bicycles, as well as graffiti and various sizes of refuse piles seemingly in every direction. It's a rough appearance for a city that prides itself on its parks.

The Oregon Department of Transportation clears campers from its property beneath the overpasses around the skate park about once a month, according to David House, an agency spokesman.

House confirmed notices were posted for a sweep of the area planned to begin Thursday, April 6; those notices apparently have been mostly removed or destroyed.

Labor, equipment and disposal fees span between $3,000 and $7,000 for roughly a one-day operation in the skate park area, House said, adding cost variables can include the availability of inmate workers or the need for contractors if the work is too much for ODOT staff, which is typically the case.

House said there’s a big statewide impact from homeless camping and acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, which has risen to prominence in numerous Oregon communities as more and more tents and trash dot the landscape. Part of what motivates clearing camps is environmental and infrastructure protection, he said.

“We recognize that these people are in difficult situations and that’s why they’re camping,” he said, emphasizing the health and safety hazards of setting up close to roadways and bridges, including an increase in pedestrian traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

“It’s very dangerous to be in those areas,” House said, noting the issue has gotten worse in recent years. He said anywhere there are cities and highways, there’s growing homeless populations, not just in Oregon but across the nation.

The city of Corvallis routinely cleans out homeless encampments in parks every couple of weeks depending on what needs addressing, according to Parks & Recreation Director Meredith Petit.

“That is an ongoing effort that we do pretty regularly,” Petit said, noting that Pioneer Park seems to need the most frequent service.

The city continues to spend around $10,000 a month on staffing and dump fees related to the cleanups, Petit said.

On top of the staff resources and supplies, there can be additional costs for the use of large equipment, vehicles, fuel, police assistance, management time, Public Works staff time, property damage, environmental loss or restoration, and the opportunity cost of park staff being drawn away from other work.

There is also the question of public safety following a March 22 stabbing at the skate park.

A 39-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy with no fixed addresses were arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 41-year-old homeless man, according to authorities. But the consensus among a handful of skaters at the park Thursday was more concern about potential thefts than personal safety.

A push for a rolling moratorium on homeless camp sweeps in Corvallis was shut down in December when city officials backed off the idea over liability concerns. The concept, brought forward by social service providers, would have publicized sweep-free periods at rotating locations, giving people an option when they’re displaced.