Veterinary students in most learning spaces can expect bright lights and thrumming, medical-grade ventilation systems scrubbing the air.

Ashley Guerra, a second-year student in Oregon State University’s veterinary medicine program, was working in a place decidedly grittier on Saturday, April 15.

She finished asking the questions that would help her chart out medical history for a 7-year-old Chihuahua who presented with hair loss on her neck, then walked the patient to a tarp-covered table under a picnic shelter in Corvallis.

“This keeps me alive,” Guerra said.

In the field

By the end of 2025, if her studies go as planned, Guerra will hold a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

But by the end of their second year at Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine, some students are looking for any opportunity to test and apply what they’ve learned.

“You’re in the books. You’re in the didactic lectures,” Guerra said.

And at the low-barrier pet care event at Avery Park where Guerra was among a dozen or more veterinary students, she very much was in the field doing health care under the supervision of a couple of licensed vets.

The university’s Shelter Medicine Club partnered with an outreach team, Street Dawgz and Cats, to pull in dog and cat patients and their parents from Corvallis’ population of people without permanent housing.

Almost all of the patients were to receive a routine but missing vaccine; flea prevention and deworming medications also were among the most common treatments.

Guerra, a club officer, said she spent 4 1/2 years working as a veterinary assistant. Like most of her peers, she said, that practical hands-on experience helped make her a competitive applicant to the four-year program where she’s learning how to heal animals.

Working with patients who otherwise may forgo care helps students like Guerra get back to hands-on care.

But it’s also a sorely needed service. Veterinary clinics are running with minimized staff or unfilled openings, and so many tried to get their pets into appointments with doctors during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021 that corporate-owned practices are trying to recruit Guerra and her peers straight out of school.

“Getting into a vet is extremely hard,” Guerra said.

Dogs without homes but not love

Kallie, the Chihuahua, was returned to her owner along with salve for the irritated skin on her neck where she lost her hair.

Justin Dalley said the dog lives with him in a van in Corvallis. A Street Dawgz volunteer rapped on his window to hand him a flier for the event where 51 or more had signed up to bring their pets in for free vet care.

He wasn’t a small dog person until Kallie. Dalley said he ended up with the dog after splitting up with a girlfriend in California.

“I’ve been stuck with her ever since,” Dalley said. Not that it's been hard. “She’s the best.”

A man seated to Dalley’s right chimed in. Scott Halleff said he’s known Dalley for about 10 months after the men met living in a parking lot behind a Walmart store.

“I'm from California, and I’d love to go back there,” Halleff said.

“Well go the f--- back,” Dalley said.

Both men laughed loudly.

Halleff said he ended up in Corvallis after moving from Lakeview in Southern Oregon. He cared for a sister with multiple sclerosis, he said, and has lived out of a pickup while scraping together farm work.

He’s 63, Halleff said. The bright blue-eyed Australian shepherd-cattle dog mix lying at his feet was 5.

“This is my pal,” Halleff said. “This is who goes with me everywhere.”

Between jobs, approaching retirement age, Halleff said he wanted to take advantage of free care for his dog, Ernie.

Maxx Townsend was practically pulled along by a tan-colored dog at the end of a thick, rope-like leach.

The Depoe Bay woman was seated in a wheelchair and said she intends to take care of the 10-year-old pet she’d brought to the mid-Willamette Valley.

“He gets this thing going so fast,” she said, pointing to the chair.

Townsend said the trip over the Coast Range was worth the time and expense because the care her dog received at no cost more than made up for it.

“Even if someone’s homeless, the cheapest you can get is $85 and some change,” Townsend said. “They’re not willing to charge $25 so people can actually get their pet in.”

It was Townsend’s first time at the event, she said. Others nearby said they’d been visiting the free veterinary event since its first iteration in 2012.

The genesis

That was around the time Stephanie Hampton found that her interest in displacing corporate power overlapped with her love of pets.

Hampton had helped organize events with the Corvallis version of the greater Occupy movement, drawing attention to how unfairly wage earners are engaged in the economy compared to the wealthiest people.

The group’s work took her to community meetings where people without sustainable housing were trying to get the shelter or care they needed to survive.

“And that's what Occupy wanted, was for everyone to be considered community,” Hampton said.

She’s had her hand in efforts to distribute free food or free clothing items, but Hampton said people she met in Corvallis with pets were worried about finding help for dogs or cats.

“That’s family to them,” Hampton said.

Hampton’s a pet owner herself — there’s a mama dog at home she rescued from a puppy mill, a 10-year-old Dachshund and a 1-year-old puppy, named Buddy.

That’s even before the three cats, three hens and two rabbits.

On Saturday, Hampton effectively was caring for dozens of pets.

Volunteers said about 51 dogs and 24 cats attended the veterinary event.

Some money ends up in tip jars around town that the outreach team uses to buy harnesses and leashes and supplies for folks who can’t afford it.

But most of it comes from the volunteers themselves.

“Right now, it’s my Social Security check,” Hampton said.

Hampton is working with consultants to turn Street Dawgz into an Oregon-registered nonprofit corporation, she said, that could give her access to more funds.

“I’m going strong,” Hampton said. “But I’m 73, too — I want this to survive me.”