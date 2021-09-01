Homelessness in Corvallis, a personal story

McMakin, who has only worked “odd jobs” in recent years after stints as a certified nursing aide and in beauty salon work, said that campers would present much differently if they had a greater sense of security.

“If we had a place to go where we could stay for awhile people would put their heart and soul into (their campsite),” McMakin said. “But if you get moved around all the time … why even try. It’s so discouraging and frustrating.”

McMakin said she has put a lot of time and energy into her “beautiful campsites. There is a lot of joy in that. But then it gets all torn down. And it tears us down as well. And you stop trying.

“And where are we supposed to go to the bathroom?”

McMakin was asked about the challenges of winter camping. The change of seasons has been on the minds of Corvallis Councilors such as Ward 2’s Charles Maughan, who has urged his city and county colleagues to act with more urgency.

“It’s miserable,” said McMakin of winter camping. “There is no way to stay clean. And once you’re cold, you’re cold. And your clothes are wet. Then your tent falls in and you need new bedding. And you put the old bedding out to dry and it becomes a garbage pile and the rats get into it and then Parks & Rec comes by to bulldoze it.”