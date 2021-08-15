Hoop Jam returns in 2021 after year off for COVID

The annual Hoop Jam basketball tournament returned in 2021 after the pandemic cancelled last year’s event. More than 100 three-player teams, ranging in age from 9 years old to high schoolers and beyond, faced off in the Linn-Benton Community College parking lot all weekend long.
“We really missed having kids out here last summer,” said Ryan Lamm, athletic director of the the Boys & Girls Club of Albany, which organizes this event. “We were looking in the spring at doing it, then once things started opening back up, we got the green light. So, we’re really happy to be able to do this year.”
The result was 108 different teams and more than 400 kids playing basketball. Despite the heat wave and hazy skies, air quality was healthy and the morning tournament was designed to wrap up before the hottest part of the day.
It’s not just local kids that come out to play, either. Participants came from all over the state.
“It’s a good environment: good music and good competition every year,” said 17-year-old AJ Barba from Central High School in Independence. “There’s never a dull moment.”
The music was being provided by DJ Avelanche, the stage name of Denmark Whitaker, who spun the jams all day Saturday and Sunday. He said that it’s his job to provide the atmosphere that will carry folks through the hot day.
“Music is always something that carries you through everything,” Whitaker said, describing how people don’t often realize how music is in the background while you’re shopping, eating and even playing sports. “It’s fun for me to be able to provide that.”
Hoop Jam features three different experience levels, from recreational to moderate to advanced. There’s an entry fee of $120 per team, but there is also a free throw competition, three-point shoot-out and 9-foot dunking competition. The slam dunk contest is free, but it costs $5 to enter the other competitions.
One team of girls from South Albany High School are competing in the advanced group because they are on the varsity basketball team during the school year. They described how the three-on-three format of the teams makes the games more fun.
“It’s more about playing off of what happens than trying to run plays,” said Karsen Angel, 17. “With three-on-three, even if you lose you still had fun.”
More than just a good time, the event is a fundraiser for the B&G Club’s athletic department. In fact, it’s the only fundraiser for the organization that is directly targeted at raising money for the athletic program. The funds go toward new equipment and scholarships.
Even still, Lamm says that the event isn’t about the money. It’s treated like a community gathering.
“We kind of look at it more as a community event,” he said. “We make a little money off this, but it’s not really about that.”
Participants also described how grateful they were to have Hoop Jam back after missing a year.
“It means a lot,” said Barba, who’s participated pretty much every year since he was old enough to compete. “Last year was super boring without this, so it feels so good to have it back.”
Plus, with the ups and downs of the COVID era, people said positive gatherings like this one have a way of lifting one’s spirits.
“After the year we’ve had, it’s nice to see people coming back together,” said Angel.
The tournament concludes Sunday.
