Hoop Jam returns to Albany on Saturday and Sunday

Hoop Jam, the Boys & Girls Club of Albany’s annual 3-on-3 street basketball tournament, returns on Saturday and Sunday at Linn-Benton Community College.

More than 100 teams and nearly 450 athletes are scheduled to play in the event, which includes competitors aged 5-19.

Hoop Jam was cancelled in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. “It was heartbreaking last year,” said Liz Tilson-Ramirez, director of donor relations for the Boys & Girls Club of Albany.

Tilson-Ramirez said Hoop Jam usually brings in about $20,000 for the nonprofit’s athletics department. “That’s a pretty good chunk of our annual operating budget,” she added. “But it’s also a really nice community event.”

The organization has taken steps to increase safety measures during the pandemic, such as reducing touchpoints. Spectators should bring their own camping chairs, for example, because there won’t be bleachers.

The event also will include slam dunk, free throw and 3-point shooting competitions.

