HOPE board looks at homeless numbers, other models

The Benton County Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE) continued its number crunching and review of other models to attack homelessness at its remote meeting Wednesday.
The board, which is working to implement the county's 10-year plan to address homelessness, was meeting for just the sixth time. Four meetings were wiped out by the coronavirus.
Data collected by HOPE workgroups looked at a wide range of numbers, including the annual point in time count as well as noting how many individuals receive housing vouchers or who is on the radar of the Community Services Consortium.
Deeper data dives noted subgroups within the homeless population that faced certain challenges that overlapped with one another.
For example, the point in time count (a one day census that is designed to provide a snapshot of the problem) found 248 homeless individuals in Benton County. Here is how that 248 number broke down:
• 31 were Native Americans
• 18 were Black
• 189 were disabled
• 47 were veterans
• 25 were LGBTQ
• 87 had suffered from domestic violence
The numbers add up to more than 248 because many individuals fit more than one category.
While the data helped the board get a handle on the dimensions of the problem, the reports that followed looked at models for solutions.
Board member Joel Goodwin, a captain in the Corvallis Police Department, shared information on a model used in Chelsea, Massachusetts, called the “Hub.” The model also has been tried in Philadelphia and some Canadian cities.
Goodwin described it as a “rapid mobilization of multiple agencies in a collaborative problem-solving approach.” The key, Goodwin said, is to assess quickly an individuals’ needs and to, also quickly, refer them to resources that offer help.
Chelsea, a majority Latino town of 35,000 just across the Mystic River from Boston, was rated the 11th most-dangerous city in America. Now, it is no longer in the top 100.
Co-chair Reece Stotsenberg reported on a coordinated care entry system being used in Yuba and Sutter counties, about 40 miles north of Sacramento.
The system, Stotsenberg said, aims to collect people at an access point and then triage the needed care, with the key factors client intake, the assessment of needs and housing referrals.
Looking ahead the board hopes in its next two meetings to look at gaps in existing resources and priorities as well as set up community engagement in areas such as data, objectives, tasks, timelines and costs.
The board also welcomed a new member, artist Lennox Archer, whose background includes approximately two years of homelessness.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
