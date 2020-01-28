HOPE digs into homeless problem

Tackling homelessness is a tall order, and the new HOPE Advisory Board spent its second meeting trying to break the problem into bite-sized chunks.
HOPE — the Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board— is a joint effort by Benton County and the city of Corvallis to address the issue of homelessness. The 21-member board, which took over the task from the sometimes-controversial Housing Opportunities Action Council, held its first meeting in December.
On Tuesday, the group convened at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room in Corvallis for a brainstorming session aimed at creating a list of priorities for action, starting with a set of focus areas distilled from the 2009 Benton County 10-year plan to end homelessness and other planning documents.
After breaking up into small discussion groups, the board settled on a rough outline of objectives in 10 broad categories:
• Prevention: Better “surveillance” to identify people at risk of becoming homeless, additional interventions and resources to keep people from being evicted, collaborating with a developing local tenants’ union.
• Behavioral health: Improved services for people experiencing mental health issues or substance abuse disorders, including a 24-hour rapid response team with follow-up assistance.
• Comprehensive care coordination with a centralized data system: Empower providers from other organizations to get people into the Community Services Consortium data system, streamline paperwork requirements for social service providers.
• Housing supply: Address permitting issues with local governments; encourage infill; access financial resources through land banking, systems development charge tradeoffs and other mechanisms; and allow tiny home villages.
• Emergency shelter: Make shelter available year-round, 24 hours a day; ensure the shelter is safe; establish a program to transition shelter residents into more stable housing.
• Temporary housing: Address code issues around people sleeping in tents, cars and other non-permitted accommodations; provide a location for managed camping using tents or microshelters; provide case management, possibly through a government-church partnership; crack down on illegal camping in non-sanctioned locations.
• Resource and navigation center: Find a permanent, central location for the Corvallis Daytime Drop-In Center and Stone Soup meal program; expand funding and service hours; improve assessment and intake systems; do data collection to encourage better funding.
• Permanent supportive housing: Increase the supply of this housing type, provide employment assistance and vocational training for residents, scale up case management services of InterCommunity Health Network, add respite bed capacity, provide more rent assistance.
• Safety and livability: Improve accountability for service providers and people accessing services, enforce consequences for antisocial behavior, provide better lighting in areas frequented by homeless campers, create a rapid litter mitigation program.
• Communication, education and advocacy: Maintain active communication with neighborhood associations, provide training through the Corvallis School District, establish a volunteer advocacy coalition to attend meetings and respond to issues.
At HOPE’s next meeting, scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, the board will rank those 10 objectives in priority order and begin working on action items for each category.
The board also elected two co-chairs on Tuesday: Reece Stotsenberg, vice president of the West Hills Neighborhood Association; and Jim Moorefield, the former head of Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services.
Stotsenberg, who said his mother is chronically homeless, said he’d like to see a “tough love” approach to homelessness in the area.
On the one hand, he thinks the community needs an officially sanctioned, low-barrier campsite where people experiencing homelessness can camp legally and access basic services such as fresh water and shower facilities. Once that’s established, however, he believes it should be coupled with strict enforcement of the illegal camping ordinances to keep homeless people from setting up their tents in unsanctioned locations.
Moorefield expressed optimism about HOPE and its ambitious mission.
“I want to end homelessness,” he said. “I think it’s a myth that we can’t. I also think we have a long way to go, but I think that should be our end goal.”
In a measure of the high level of community interest in the new board’s efforts, roughly 30 people came to observe the meeting, and seven of them rose to speak during the public comment period.
Most of the speakers were neighbors of Safe Camp, the collection of tents housing homeless people at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road in Corvallis. They expressed concerns about neighborhood safety and livability since the camp opened in July, and some criticized the church for not being more open about its management of the camp.
A number of church members were in the audience as well, including the Rev. Jennifer Butler.
“There’s been an uptick in illegal activity, and a lot of us have been impacted by it,” summarized Claire Pate of the West Hills Neighborhood Association. She urged the HOPE Advisory Board to gather input from community members and neighborhood associations as it goes about its work.
Julie Arena, HOPE’s program manager, held each speaker to two minutes in order to leave adequate time for the group to conduct its business, but she thanked the people who came to speak at the meeting.
And facilitator Ari Basil-Wagner assured community members in attendance that there would be plenty of opportunities for public comment as the group moves forward.
