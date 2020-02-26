HOPE forms work groups

The local government panel working to address homelessness in Benton County has split into smaller groups to make the task more manageable.

At its third meeting on Wednesday, held in the community hall of the First United Methodist Church in Corvallis, the Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board — known as HOPE for short — divided its forces into three parts.

Work Group 1 will focus on data collection. The group will collect information on the local homeless population from organizations that work with homeless people, including Community Services Consortium, the InterCommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organization, Corvallis Housing First, Community Outreach, the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence, area school districts and the operators of local men’s, women’s and youth shelters.

Work Group 2 will create a profile of the existing system of services for people experiencing homelessness and current efforts to improve the system. In addition to reviewing written reports on the topic, the group will draw on the knowledge of HOPE members and community members involved in providing services.

