Hoping for a miracle: Small businesses around the mid-valley try to hang on

In May, Chris Reese was running out of time.
About 48 hours from declaring bankruptcy, the Albany business owner’s Hail Mary pass was caught and federal loans saved his restaurants from closing their doors, ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virus, which has since spread to nearly 80,000 Oregonians, closed schools in April, retails shops soon after and forced restaurants and bars to move to delivery or curbside options.
The result was thousands of businesses across the state scrambling to come up with innovative ways to stay afloat while others around them drowned in the historic combination of state restrictions, high unemployment and all-around ambiguity of how COVID-19 was shaping our lives.
Reese was able to keep both locations of his Southpaw’s restaurant open along with Shortstops burger stand, thanks to federal PPP loans and a $15,000 loan through a program that saw the city of Albany partner with Community LendingWorks.
The money kept doors open for the time being, but now, 10 months into the pandemic and fighting to wedge those same doors open with loans, promotions and out-of-the-box thinking, Reese has had to let one slam shut.
“Our Eugene location will be closing completely on Dec. 31,” he said of the restaurant he opened just weeks before COVID-19 shut everything down.
A veteran, Reese invested his savings in the expansion of Southpaw's into Lane County and hoped to catapult that investment to further his passion: supporting Albany.
But all around the mid-valley, small businesses are closing their doors one by one after months of fighting — and those that are left are throwing everything they have into making it to 2021 and beyond.
“I think it’s obvious to everybody that small businesses are hurting,” said Albany Chamber of Commerce President Janet Steele. “Even within those areas, there’s some that are hurting more than others — the restaurant industry, anyone closed by the governor’s latest freeze. We’re very worried about our business community."
Adapting to survive
Peggy Udolf is busy.
Her shop, Emma Downtown in Albany, has weathered the COVID-19 storm, and as Christmas crept closer on Thursday, she was being pulled in several directions by staff and customers.
The flurry of business was an unaccustomed sight last weekend in downtown Albany as shoppers tried to provide some relief for the stores they had frequented prior to the virus.
“We hear 20 or 30 times a day from customers that they’re only shopping local this year,” Udolf said.
It’s a trend Lise Grato, executive director of the Albany Downtown Association, noticed during the annual Shop Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.
“It was a very good turnout,” she said. “Our businesses saw a lot of customers, and people were shopping local.”
It’s that customer loyalty Udolf said has been key in keeping her afloat, in conjunction with a flurry of adaptations.
“Launching our website was one of the best things we did for ourselves,” she said. “We’ve done porch dropoff and curbside pickup. Our strong, loyal customer base just rallied behind us.”
Cassie Richey, owner of Sweet Things Boutique in Sweet Home, has also employed the same sort of innovative thinking as Udolf and other owners.
She’s done porch dropoff, collaborated with other businesses and upped her online presence.
She’s also gone through her savings and relied on money from grants.
Both the federal and local governments addressed small businesses early in the pandemic, with the federal government releasing Paycheck Protection Program funds to keep the doors open for businesses when thoughts of the virus lasting beyond a few months were unheard of.
Now, nearly a year after COVID-19 began spreading through the U.S., those PPP loans are long gone. State and local governments continue to disburse what federal money is left and find creative ways to reimagine their own strained budgets to release even more funds.
In Albany, the city has partnered with Community LendingWorks to provide small loans to businesses, while a group effort has emerged in Corvallis.
“There was a fear in March and April that everyone would reinvent the wheel and people would get confused,” said Simon Date, Corvallis Chamber of Commerce president. “But us and a dozen others centralized everything.”
Business owners in Corvallis and Benton County can find a growing list of resources, from state and federal loans to more county-specific resources at yescorvallis.org.
Across the river, Steele said $1.6 million in federal funding has been released by the Linn County Board of Commissioners for small business owners.
“Businesses are doing everything they can,” Steele said.
Richey certainly has. She poured her revenue from 2019’s Christmas shopping into her store this spring, when the shop was closed by Gov. Kate Brown’s orders. But that’s not an option this year.
“If she shuts us down again,” Richey said, “we’re in big trouble.”
On the brink
Date guesses that he has seen between 20 and 30 business go under since March.
“We all understand it’s going to be tough financially,” he said, “but a lot of people are concerned about the morale.”
Corvallis, Date said, is known for leaning into small, locally owned businesses rather than large corporations, but those businesses are impacted at a greater rate by the pandemic.
According to a survey conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in July, 58% of small businesses around the country were concerned they would have to close permanently.
“Some are suffering more than others,” Steele said. “If you’re in an industry building or furnishing homes, you’re not hurting as badly as others limited by what their customers can do online.”
Unfortunately for Reese, burgers can be sold online but not eaten there.
“We’re probably doing a third of what our typical business is,” he said. “It’s not good enough for our location here in Albany. Luckily our loan companies are working with us with reduced payments, but we’re a little below scratching by in Albany. We’re not making it in Eugene.”
The Eugene restaurant location will close at the end of this month to wait the pandemic out.
“If the owner of the building has another business, then we’ll move out,” Reese said.
Helping hands
Albany City Councilor Dick Olsen saw a sign last week. It was promoting the city’s small businesses, asking the community to keep them afloat.
“It spurred me to order some books from the local bookstore,” he said.
The signs are popping up all over town, courtesy of Xtreme Grafx.
“We were talking to another business owner who said we have to do something, it’s the holidays,” said Xtreme Grafx owner Chrystal Hart.
The timing of the latest freeze by the state has meant businesses that depend on holiday shopping to pad their coffers for the year are missing out on customers due to limited in-person shopping our straight-out closures.
Xtreme Grafx has reached out to 65 businesses between Lebanon, Corvallis and Albany, creating business-specific T-shirts for sale, with $15 of every sale going to the business.
People, Hart said, can choose the local business they want to receive the funds and can pick up a free yard sign at Xtreme Grafx to remind their neighbors to shop local.
“Amazon is convenient, but so is local business,” she said. “They are the ones donating to our local nonprofits and our sports teams. They’re the heart of the community, and we need to keep them.”
So Hart created savealbany.com, where people can shop for T-shirts, and said she has heard the exchanges around town.
“People will ask how small business owners are doing and they’ll say, ‘We’re getting creative’ or ‘This has thrown us for a loop but we’re managing,’” she said. “What they’re really saying is, ‘If you don’t support my business, I’m not going to be here in a few months.’ But they won’t say that.”
The future
"Who knows what to think about 2021?" asked Udolf, who said she's confident her business is still doing well.
Likewise, Reese is keeping a positive attitude.
"I’m too positive of a person to let it bring me down," he said. "I know there’s millions of people in the same boat. I have a good job, a healthy family, two businesses in Albany that, if by God’s grace can scrape by, I’ll have those intact.
"As much as it hurts to lose in the hundreds of thousands of dollars I don’t have, I just know there’s many, many people in way worse situations than me, and my heart goes out to them. "
It's indicative of the small business spirit Steele has seen since the start of the community.
"We have learned how strong the business community is," she said. "They are doing everything they can to reach out to customers, and they’re still giving. It’s been hard, but I think we’ve seen a lot of great ways they’re giving back to the community — and that’s the nature of business, I think."
