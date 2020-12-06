Hoping for a miracle: Small businesses around the mid-valley try to hang on

Corvallis, Date said, is known for leaning into small, locally owned businesses rather than large corporations, but those businesses are impacted at a greater rate by the pandemic.

According to a survey conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in July, 58% of small businesses around the country were concerned they would have to close permanently.

“Some are suffering more than others,” Steele said. “If you’re in an industry building or furnishing homes, you’re not hurting as badly as others limited by what their customers can do online.”

Unfortunately for Reese, burgers can be sold online but not eaten there.

“We’re probably doing a third of what our typical business is,” he said. “It’s not good enough for our location here in Albany. Luckily our loan companies are working with us with reduced payments, but we’re a little below scratching by in Albany. We’re not making it in Eugene.”

The Eugene restaurant location will close at the end of this month to wait the pandemic out.

“If the owner of the building has another business, then we’ll move out,” Reese said.

Helping hands