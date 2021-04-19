Hospitalizations rise while Oregon adds no new COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

Benton County reported no new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day Monday, while Linn County added 15, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Across Oregon, 473 new cases were reported and hospitalizations increased by 28. No new deaths were reported for the second consecutive day. While 473 is below the daily average of 682 for the past week, Monday case counts are typically lower than those for other days of the week.
The state case total is now at 175,592, and the death toll stands at 2,460.
The United States added 46,032 new cases Monday and currently sits at 31,484,148 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The country also added 355 new deaths, pushing the tally to 564,292 deaths in the U.S. since the pandemic began.
Benton County stayed put at 2,732 total cases since the start of the pandemic, and Linn County’s total increased to 4,175. Benton County’s total death count remains at 18, and Linn County’s stands at 63.
The state’s other reported cases Monday were in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Lane (65), Lincoln (3), Marion (65), Multnomah (135), Polk (16), Tillamook (1), Wasco (8), Washington (1) and Yamhill (15).
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
The state also reported 17,649 new vaccinations administered Sunday and 7,825 vaccinations administered in prior days and reported Sunday. Of the 3,068,725 doses distributed in Oregon, 2,548,146 have been administered. In Oregon, 1,600,343 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those, more than 1,033,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Oregon.
In Linn County, 39,697 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to 3,136.9 per 10,000 people. Of those, 28,176 are fully vaccinated, according to OHA.
In Benton County, 44,302 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to 4,695 per 10,000 people, and 29,358 residents are fully vaccinated.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased by 28 to a total of 243 Monday. There are currently 57 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, the state reported, which is nine more than the number reported Sunday.
K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.