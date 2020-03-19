Hospitals call on governor to issue shelter-in-place

The actions of Brown have been aimed at preventing a surge of people seeking care at hospitals, which could overwhelm the health care system and a rise in deaths.

This week seven counties in California’s Bay Area, which has been badly hit by the outbreak, issued shelter-in-place orders that shut nearly all businesses and directed residents to stay at home for three weeks. Some exceptions are made for getting food and medicine or checking on relatives.

During the press call, Brown said that her office is taking steps to be prepared for such an order in case one is needed. She said that she is forming an interagency group to define “essential businesses” that will be exempt from the order.

“I want to emphasize that this is only preparatory,” she said. “We are not considering a shelter-in-place order at this time. But we do want to be prepared.”

Previously, Brown has stated that she wasn’t pursuing orders to close schools and shut bars and restaurants only to reverse course shortly after.

On Thursday, Brown didn’t give precise criteria for when she would issue such an order but said she would rely on input from public health experts and epidemiologists.

