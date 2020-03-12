Hot Tuna in wait-and-see mode for Corvallis show

Jack Casady has seen a few tours in his 50-plus years as a professional musician.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame bassist, who turns 76 next month, has played with Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna and other groups.

Contacted on Thursday in Los Angeles for a story on a planned April 8 appearance in Corvallis with Hot Tuna bandmate and Airplane veteran Jorma Kaukonen, Casady noted that the coronavirus pandemic makes that Majestic Theatre show an uncertainty.

“We’ll just have to see how this plays out,” Casady said while adding that he “can’t remember specifically” when this many tours and shows were up in the air.

Also affected is the programming at the Fur Peace Ranch guitar camp run by Kaukonen and his wife, Vanessa. Casady has been a long-time teacher at the southeast Ohio facility. Classes were supposed to start March 23, but on Wednesday they decided to push back the opening for three weeks.

Casady and Kaukonen have shows planned for Olympia and Seattle after the Corvallis gig, but Casady said “it doesn’t sound like it’s too good of an idea to travel to Seattle right now.”

Washington state has been the hardest-hit area of the U.S.