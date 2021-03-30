Hotel 'staycation' packages provide lift for local businesses

Guests at the Holiday Inn got a tourism map of downtown Corvallis, with details on businesses that are open during the pandemic. There was also a brochure detailing the various murals that can be found around Corvallis, providing another entertainment option for families who might want to walk around downtown.

One huge draw of the staycation packages has been the ability to reserve times to swim in the pools, an activity that has been significantly hampered over the past year. A small family was utilizing the pool at the Holiday Inn Express last week.

“It’s nice to do something close to home,” said Elaine Schoenhals of Albany, who was there swimming with her two daughters. “It feels like we’re traveling even though we’re not far from home.”

Of course, the staycations are also a chance for local businesses to generate some revenue during the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospitality industry was hit especially hard.

“Obviously, we love the positive exposure, but at the same time it brings additional revenues to us when they are most needed in our industry,” said Josh Messer, director of the Courtyard by Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn and the Holiday Inn Express in Corvallis.