House delays start of paid family leave in Oregon

Oregon's new program of paid family leave would be delayed under a bill that has cleared the House.

A vote of 33-19 on Tuesday moved House Bill 3398 to the Senate.

The starting date for contributions by employers and employees would be put off by one year, from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. The starting date for benefit payments would be Sept. 3, 2023, instead of Jan. 1.

The 2019 Legislature approved the program. Eight other states and Washington, D.C., have started or are preparing similar programs.

"This is an important program that had some pretty aggressive timelines to begin with," Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner, D-Portland, said in presenting the bill. "It's really important that we get it right. It's important for employers and employees."

Employers would contribute 40% and employees 60% of a new fund based on payroll deductions. Workers who earn at least $1,000 during the previous year would qualify for up to 12 weeks of paid family leave, the maximum benefit set at $1,215 per week.

Oregon's program is more generous than a proposal by President Joe Biden for a federal program, which would offer up to $4,000 per month. Congress has not acted on the federal program, which is part of Biden's American Families Plan.

