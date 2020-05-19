House District 17: Cate has lead in GOP primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jami Cate and Scott Sword have moved ahead of the rest of a crowded six-Republican primary field in Oregon House District 17.

Early unofficial returns Tuesday showed Cate with 2,415 votes to 2,126 for Sword. Timothy Kirsch was in third place at 1,211, Bruce Cuff fourth with 1,090, Susan Coleman at 835 and Dylan Richards at 800.

Cate could not be reached for comment on the early trend, while Sword said that he was hoping that a second batch of returns from his home base of Marion County might be enough to put him over the top.

The winner will face off with Paige Hook of Stayton in the general election. Hook ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. The new state rep replaces Sherrie Sprenger of Lacomb, who chose not to seek re-election in order to run for a seat on the Linn County Board of Commissioners.

House District 17 includes Lebanon, Sweet Home, Scio, Lyons, Mill City and other towns in Linn and Marion counties.

Cate is a farmer who has served as the chairwoman of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival Board of Directors, among other volunteer work. The Lebanon resident is a crop and soil science graduate of Oregon State University.