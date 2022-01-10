Housing advocate highlights manufactured homes

A report about the advantages of manufactured homes and the development obstacles they face is in the works by the League of Women Voters of Corvallis housing committee. Penny York, an LWV housing committee member, spoke about the forthcoming report before the Corvallis Planning Commission this past week.

“I’m very interested in ensuring the adequate supply of diverse types of affordable housing,” York said. “Both housing that is eligible for government assistance, and market-rate housing that can be priced within the reach of working families and others of limited means.”

A letter York submitted to the planning commission states the housing committee recently met with city staff to gain more understanding about how manufactured housing could provide more opportunities in Corvallis for those struggling to find affordable housing close to employers.

The LWV’s housing position is focused on equity driving housing policy by creating opportunities that are available to all, regardless of economic status, and states that inclusion is needed for a vibrant community. She also cited goals for diversity and inclusivity under Imagine Corvallis 2040, the city’s vision statement.

York said current manufactured homes are energy efficient, flexible, affordable, and much faster to construct than stick-built homes, adding that they are adaptable to a number of settings. She said the regional economy includes manufactured home builders, so utilizing manufactured housing contributes to jobs and the economy.

“We have several manufactured home developments in the city of Corvallis and they remain full, demonstrating a critical need for this housing type,” she said.

More public commentary is expected from the LWV once data gathering is complete and the report is released. With that pending, York asked the planning commission to consider the impacts on manufactured homes as it reviews any proposed legislative changes, particularly regarding mixed-use and middle housing.

“Please avoid any legislative recommendations that could impede them from broad use,” York said. “Manufactured housing methods should be an alternative to other, more expensive, construction in any zone.”

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

