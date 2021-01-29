Housing boom fuels challenges in southwest Corvallis

Get in your car and take a drive to the corner of Southwest 53rd Street and Philomath Boulevard in Corvallis. Almost any direction you head from there will lead you to new housing, housing under construction or bare land that is proposed for housing.
Neighbors have consistently expressed concerns for years as projects such as Sylvia (37 homes) and Ridgecrest (46 homes) have come forward, while the 118-acre Marys Annexation could add up to 2,000 homes (see map at right/be for the full list of projects).
Traffic is a major concern, particularly on narrow West Hills Road. Neighbors also are worried about loss of open space, wetlands issues and the fact that the region needs a “specific area plan” to guide development. They also think the streetlights are too bright.
“The current area plan we have for (the region) and our neighborhood association was adopted 25 years ago,” said Blair Girard, president of the West Hills Neighborhood Association. “We are developing through a 1990s lens of awareness on equity, racial justice, connectivity, accessibility and multimodal transportation. We have learned so much since then about how to design better, more equitable communities in concert with our climate action plan.
“But what we are seeing here is development that is occurring in a hodgepodge, patchwork manner, outpacing the projected growth in the Transportation System Plan, without the adequate infrastructure in place to support them.”
Three residents spoke up on the issues at the Jan. 19 virtual meeting of the Corvallis City Council, which was considering the 2021-2025 update of the city’s strategic operational plan (SOP). The residents recommended advancing the timeline for their area plan and called for more options on streetlights, urging “warmer” ones for residential areas. No changes were made in the SOP, although councilors noted that the June 2024 deadline for reviewing streetlight issues gives the city plenty of time to discuss them.
Napack's neighborhood
All of these development concerns and neighborhood crankiness wind up stuffing the email inbox of Ward 1 Councilor Jan Napack, whose precinct includes all of them.
“The overall challenges that rapid development poses for any district are rapid population growth, resultant high traffic, the stress from a changing environment, and in our case, overwhelming the ODOT and county road infrastructure, which has not caught up,” Napack said.
One of the key challenges, Napack said, is Philomath Boulevard (Highway 20).
“Ward 1 is split by Philomath Boulevard,” she said. “Traffic on this road can be maddening, with big rigs, bottlenecks, and long waits at intersections. The north side of Philomath Boulevard is unimproved, leaving barely enough room for a single brave pedestrian to walk on that side between 53rd and Technology Loop.
“Additionally, the intersection at 53rd and Philomath, the unimproved north side, is quite a mess. People living in the Hillview neighborhood (must) walk five times as far to reach a signaled intersection rather than cross the highway midblock. Crossing Southwest 53rd Street midblock to reach the multimodal path is somewhat less harrowing but can require navigating through a ditch.”
Napack also notes that Philomath Boulevard traffic also is affected by the 600-plus bedrooms at Oak Springs and the Boulevard, two new apartment complexes at the west end of Philomath or “near Corvallis,” as the Boulevard’s website notes.
And then there is West Hills Road. Go east and you wind up at the 1,000-bedroom Retreat student housing complex. Out west is that huge Marys Annexation property plus the Caldwell Farms parcel, which also has been proposed for annexation.
In between is the 37-lot Sylvia subdivision, which you enter on Southwest Sylvia Street. But there is no exit. The road dead-ends, per ODOT rules, at Philomath Boulevard, leaving narrow Timian Street as the best path to the highway.
“West Hills Road has no sidewalks, very narrow lanes for bikes and cars, and a blind hill which squeezes pedestrians and bikes, delivery trucks, and Thursday trash bins all into the direct line of traffic, where drivers cannot see them coming,” Girard said. “Yet, improving the (hill) to accommodate the increased traffic load to make it a safe route for multimodal transportation is nowhere to be found in the TSP. How are all of these additional cars using this route going to impact the safety of the residents in our neighborhood association? We don’t know. That is a scary thought.”
Big stock of land
So why is so much development taking place in southwest Corvallis? It sounds simple, but that’s where the open land is.
“That’s most of it,” said Jim Boeder, a longtime Corvallis-area developer who is working on Ashwood Preserve, 12 lots on Country Club Drive just east of 45th Street. Boeder then quickly runs through the remainder of the city wards, with only the Timberhill area of Ward 8 offering anything close to the developable land near Napack’s constituents.
“It’s all part of the dilemma of building in Corvallis,” Boeder said. “There are lots of folks out here that don’t want to develop their land and keep it for agriculture. That puts more pressure on other properties.”
Boeder agrees with the Ward 1 folks on the streetlights.
“There are going to be a lot of bright lights out there,” he said. “Ridgecrest … Russell Gardens … God help us if we want to change things. I guess we can wait until 2024.”
The urban fringe
Paul Bilotta, the city’s community development director, noted another piece of the puzzle: developing in the “urban fringe,” where city and county lines and rules intersect.
“The growing pains often aren’t because of the number of new units coming in, but rather the legacy of development long ago that occurred in the county without adequate infrastructure,” he said.
“Developing houses without adequate urban services provided an increased profit margin for the developer decades ago and provided an opportunity for people to purchase homes that were less expensive because they didn’t include the cost for basic infrastructure like sidewalks and storm sewers or have to pay for city taxes for the municipal services they used.
“As new development comes into these legacy neighborhoods, there is often concern about traffic levels due to a lack of sidewalks. You can’t prevent a property owner of vacant land from developing in accordance with the state and local regulations just because the adjacent property owner does not want to install the sidewalks that should have been installed when the home originally was built in the county.
“However, there is also an equity issue about having the broader Corvallis community pay to install sidewalks in these legacy residential areas because then the taxpayers who developed in the city would have to pay for the sidewalks at their own homes and also pay to construct someone else’s sidewalks in these legacy areas.”
Bilotta also said that residents have a point on the specific area plans issue. During earlier planning periods from 1996-2002, the city developed north, south and west plans, but the work left a hole in the southwest area. Starting in 2017 the city began working to fill the gap, doing citywide land-use surveys to help identify the areas that had the most urgent needs.
“The (strategic operational plan) calls for the surveys to be updated every five years, which is a pretty resource-friendly way to periodically take the community’s pulse and identify key factors that may be driving change either for the better or worse, according to community members,” Bilotta said.
“My hope, and I know others have the same desire, is that involvement in the SAP will help inject community values into the plan,” Napack said. "Change can be difficult, but if folks have a hand in their future and a chance to bring their ideas to the table, I think they will conscientiously accept the outcomes.”
