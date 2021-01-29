Housing boom fuels challenges in southwest Corvallis

“Additionally, the intersection at 53rd and Philomath, the unimproved north side, is quite a mess. People living in the Hillview neighborhood (must) walk five times as far to reach a signaled intersection rather than cross the highway midblock. Crossing Southwest 53rd Street midblock to reach the multimodal path is somewhat less harrowing but can require navigating through a ditch.”

Napack also notes that Philomath Boulevard traffic also is affected by the 600-plus bedrooms at Oak Springs and the Boulevard, two new apartment complexes at the west end of Philomath or “near Corvallis,” as the Boulevard’s website notes.

And then there is West Hills Road. Go east and you wind up at the 1,000-bedroom Retreat student housing complex. Out west is that huge Marys Annexation property plus the Caldwell Farms parcel, which also has been proposed for annexation.

In between is the 37-lot Sylvia subdivision, which you enter on Southwest Sylvia Street. But there is no exit. The road dead-ends, per ODOT rules, at Philomath Boulevard, leaving narrow Timian Street as the best path to the highway.

