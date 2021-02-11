Housing group looks to local park for land

If Creating Housing Coalition gets its way, people in need of homes won’t just have a day in the park — they’ll get the park.
The local housing advocacy group submitted a letter to the Albany City Council on Wednesday during a virtual meeting identifying Hazelwood Park as a possible location for the approximately 25 tiny houses it hopes to build to create a community for people experiencing homelessness.
The park, located on Queen Avenue, was included in the city’s recently updated master plan as land the city no longer needed.
"It has come to our attention that the City of Albany will divest the parks department of two properties, including Hazelwood Park,” Rich Catlin, the group’s land committee chair, wrote. “We view this as an opportunity for the city to address the lack of affordable housing in our community.”
To utilize the park, Creating Housing Coalition would have to apply for a zone change to develop what Catlin described as about 25 houses between 250 and 400 square feet. The community would also have a community center, garden area and playground.
“These homes would be available to individuals, couples and small families who have struggled with housing and have limited or fixed incomes,” Catlin wrote. “These households have been priced out of the market, experience severe rent burden, and have been heavy utilizers of public services. Residents would be supported by partnerships with employment services, education providers, and other community support agencies.”
Residents, Catlin said, would pay about 30% of their income in rent.
The City Council took no action on the matter on Wednesday.
Council procedure recently changed requiring individuals who wished to speak during public comment periods to register by noon on the day of the meeting. Letters are also accepted as public comment but are scheduled to be entered into the public record. New Councilor Stacey Bartholomew, who is also the president of Creating Housing Coalition, suggested on Wednesday that all four letters received by the commission be read into the record.
The plans for the tiny house village have been in the works for over a year, with the group managing to secure nonprofit status and partnerships with other organizations, including Habitat for Humanity. The Albany model would mirror successful projects in Lane County, including Emerald Village in Eugene and Cottage Village in Cottage Grove. Both of those developments were guided to completion by SquareOne, a nonprofit based in Lane County that has consulted with Creating Housing Coalition on the local project.