Housing group turns to GAPS for land

A group working to bring a tiny home village to the city of Albany in an effort to combat homelessness and the ongoing housing crisis took its pitch Monday to the Greater Albany Public Schools board.
Creating Housing Coalition has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and the Eugene-based nonprofit SquareOne to explore a concept being used in other parts of the state, including Lane County, creating tiny homes for those who cannot afford market-rent.
In Eugene and Cottage Grove, SquareOne has created villages specifically for individuals experiencing homelessness as well as a tiny village meant to catch those in danger of becoming homeless, single parents and those living on Social Security.
In Albany, the group plans to build 20 to 25 tiny homes for those affected by high housing costs and homelessness. On Monday, Creative Housing Coalition President Stacey Bartholomew and member Dan Easdale told the board they would also be focusing on children aging out of the foster care system.
While the group has garnered some funding, it's still in need of a location. Enter GAPS.
You have free articles remaining.
Bartholomew said the group expressed interest in district-owned land on Marion Street back in December. In coming before the board on Monday, Bartholomew and the group asked for further consideration and next steps.
The property, approximately 3 acres in size, is part of a larger area the district plans to use for its new transportation system. Further use of it, district staff said, would depend on whether the district opted to sell, its zoning and how much of the property was still available after the new transportation facility was designed.
Easdale said the land interested the group because it was close to public transportation and other aspects of the city, and it was available.
GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff said staff had already completed some work around the value of the land and that information could come back before the board.
Board member Michael Thomson said he supported moving forward with exploring the proposal but he needed to see numbers.
The board voted to have staff bring back more information on the property at a future board meeting.