How a giant Sweet Home-grown Christmas tree looks now that it's in Kansas City

For decades now, Douglas firs from the Sweet Home area have been shipped off to the middle of the country for the Hallmark Mayor’s Christmas Tree.

But the tradition still brings a smile to peoples’ faces and officials say it puts the small Linn County community on the map.

Hallmark International has been receiving its annual Christmas tree from Sweet Home since sometime in the 1980s. The company, world-famous for its holiday cards, was the largest paper buyer for Sweet Home-based Willamette Industries.

That’s why it seemed only fair and natural that the company’s decorated tree come from the forests of Linn County. A spokesperson from the company comes every two years and picks out two of Oregon’s iconic firs, one for that year and one for the next, according to the company.

That tree is then loaded up on the flatbed hooked up to a semitractor-trailer provided by RAM Trucking out of Brownsville and transported clear to Kansas City, Missouri, where Hallmark is headquartered.

The Oregon tree is then erected, decorated and lit up at an annual ceremony on the day after Thanksgiving. This year’s tree, which was cut from the forests near Green Peter Reservoir, has already been installed in Crown Center plaza. Crews using machine lifts painstakingly decorate it with lights and ornaments to prep it in time for the tree lighting.

“It’s quite a process to get the tree up and decorated,” said Dale Latimer of RAM Trucking, which has transported the tree across the country since 2002. With a tree that’s 120 feet in height, and with more than 1,700 miles to travel between here and Kansas City, that’s putting it mildly.

On Oct. 22, crews with Cascade Timber Company used a chainsaw to cut through the tree, which was then suspended above the ground with a giant crane. The bottom log is sheared off so that it fits on the back of the truck bed, then it’s secured for its long trek to Missouri.

Last year’s tree is always cut and the wood is used in the creation of the new ornaments, which are specifically designed by artists for the landmark tree in Kansas City. Sales of these ornaments go toward the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund, which gets donated to local charities.

Last year’s ornament, designed by Hallmark artist Em Bronson, was titled, “Heart of Kansas City,” and focused on imagery that connoted Kansas City’s nickname of the Heart of America.

Pretty neat for a piece of timber that comes from the humble Beaver State.

“I think it’s a great way to put Sweet Home on the map and definitely a way to get us on people’s minds and attract them to the area,” Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melody Reese, said.

A tree from Sweet Home also landed even further east in 2018, when a tree from the Willamette National Forest was selected for the Capitol Christmas Tree that year. The tree was displayed on the West Lawn of the White House during the month of December, in addition to 70 smaller trees that were cut to adorn the lawns of other Congressional offices that year.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

