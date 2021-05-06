How an OSU hydrologist led the charge on groundbreaking technology for COVID-19 patients

Using a term fitting for his profession, hydrologist John Selker likened the start of the PEEP-Alert project to getting caught in a sneaker wave.
The development of the PEEP-Alert has resulted in a small monitoring box that pairs with a respirator helmet to monitor positive end-expiratory pressure, or PEEP, and ensure the helmet adequately assists a patient's breathing while containing the COVID-19 virus in a hospital setting. It also resulted in making ventilatory assistance helmets a feasible alternative to traditional intubation ventilators, which are expensive and require placing a breathing tube down a patient’s throat, increasing the risk of infection.
The process began in March 2020, when Selker, a distinguished professor at Oregon State University with a background in team leadership and instrumentation, was contacted by Roy Haggerty, dean of the College of Science, and asked to work on ventilators. Selker initially rebuffed the idea due to the logistical hurdles associated with traditional ventilators.
But Selker couldn’t sleep that night, and the project pulled him in — like a wave that catches you unawares.
Now, just over one year later, he’s played a key role in developing a piece of technology that could save countless lives and helped write the rules for Food and Drug Administration approval of ventilatory assistance helmets in the treatment of COVID-19.
The project reached a major milestone last week when the FDA approved the PEEP-Alert. Selker said the monitor, which is smaller than a deck of cards, paired with a helmet and oxygen tank, is approximately 98% cheaper than the cost of an intubation ventilator at about $1,000 for the entire setup.
Selker stressed the project was a group effort almost exclusively composed of volunteers, including his brothers Frank and Ted. Selker’s fellow Cornell alumnus Mark Johnson, a professor at the University of British Columbia, has been critically important in developing and manufacturing the device. Morten Kals, a doctoral student at the University of Cambridge, and Erik MacLennan, an instrumentation engineer at Precision NanoSystems Inc., also worked on the project.
A recent study by researchers from the University of Toronto and University of Chicago has further bolstered the idea that these helmets are effective in treating COVID-19 patients. However, Selker and his team first had to test the helmets that were already on the market to see which ones were capable of withstanding the pressure of forced air and maintaining a tight seal. None of them passed the test initially, a major hurdle in the project.
Selker hired an engineer to build a helmet testing lab in Wilsonville before figuring out how to package and mobilize the lab so it can test helmets in different locations. The tests found many helmets had plastic welds that leaked and neck seals that didn’t quite seal. The team began contacting the manufacturers with explanations of the necessary improvements, information Selker said wasn’t always welcomed.
“We’ve been this kind of neutral, and maybe sometimes you’d say unsolicited source of information, where we just call up these companies,” Selker said. “They don’t always love to hear from us because we’re going to tell them the things that don’t work.”
Several manufacturers are now producing helmets that meet the requirements developed by Selker and his team.
Another major hurdle was solving safety concerns around the helmets, as no existing equipment monitored air flow in and out of the helmet or filtered the exhaust from the infected patient. The PEEP-Alert changed that.
“If you have someone who has COVID, and there’s no vaccine yet, it’s a huge deal when you contaminate the entire hospital room,” Selker said of helmets that leaked or didn’t filter exhaust. “One of the advantages of our helmet design for COVID is it constrains the virus. There’s a filter on the outlet, so you can have … people in the room and not get infected.”
The race against time is still on for Selker and his team as they try to distribute the PEEP-Alert, already in production in Canada, to areas in need. Hundreds of the devices are waiting to be exported to Kenya.
Selker said he is hopeful the PEEP-Alert can also help in India, where COVID-19 infections and deaths are currently the highest in the world. Selker and Johnson are working with scientists, medical professionals and manufacturers in India, where production of helmets has increased recently, to ensure the monitoring device is marketed in tandem with the helmets.
Selker described the PEEP-Alert as “elegantly designed,” yet fairly simple technology. The design, paired with the fact that the PEEP-Alert is not subject to the strict intellectual property laws that have throttled global vaccine distribution, means PEEP-Alert can potentially be widely available in a short period of time.
Although the project has already netted major accomplishments, Selker said the work isn’t done.
“If you’re an engineer, you’re not done until you solve the problem,” Selker said. “From an engineer’s perspective, I still feel like we’re racing hard. We’ve had some very, very gratifying achievements that have been amazing, but we’re not done yet.”
