How an OSU hydrologist led the charge on groundbreaking technology for COVID-19 patients

“We’ve been this kind of neutral, and maybe sometimes you’d say unsolicited source of information, where we just call up these companies,” Selker said. “They don’t always love to hear from us because we’re going to tell them the things that don’t work.”

Several manufacturers are now producing helmets that meet the requirements developed by Selker and his team.

Another major hurdle was solving safety concerns around the helmets, as no existing equipment monitored air flow in and out of the helmet or filtered the exhaust from the infected patient. The PEEP-Alert changed that.

“If you have someone who has COVID, and there’s no vaccine yet, it’s a huge deal when you contaminate the entire hospital room,” Selker said of helmets that leaked or didn’t filter exhaust. “One of the advantages of our helmet design for COVID is it constrains the virus. There’s a filter on the outlet, so you can have … people in the room and not get infected.”

The race against time is still on for Selker and his team as they try to distribute the PEEP-Alert, already in production in Canada, to areas in need. Hundreds of the devices are waiting to be exported to Kenya.