How Biden's infrastructure bill might help Oregon

DeFazio role

Oregon and the mid-valley also will have a seat at the table in the middle of the legislative action on the bill. U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, who represents the region, chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and will play a key role in writing and negotiating on behalf of the bill.

“For far too long, we have kicked the can down the road and neglected Oregon’s critical infrastructure needs,” said DeFazio in a statement released by his office. “Oregon loses billions in untapped economic potential every year and is falling behind the rest of the world. In order to catch up, we need to build up the systems and structures that support our modern economy.

“The American Jobs Plan is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to create millions of good-paying union jobs while bringing our infrastructure into the 21st century and addressing the existential threat of climate change. And at every step of the way, this plan will invest in America’s workers and turbocharge our nation’s competitiveness in the world.”

Beth Schoenbach, who serves as a legislative aide to DeFazio, said the committee chair plans to introduce the surface transportation aspects of the Biden plan in May. No timelines are in place for hearings or final action on the bill, she said.