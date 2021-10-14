How leaf pickup is happening in your area of the mid-Willamette Valley

Republic Services provides curbside pickup of loose leaves on five Thursdays. This year those dates are Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 16. The same rules apply as they do for Republic customers in Albany and Corvallis.

Leaves may be placed in the street for pickup the weekend prior to a pickup date. Leaves may not be deposited on streets outside of these dates.

Lebanon

The Public Works Department handles the leaves, but there won’t be any pickups until Nov. 1, said director Jason Williams, who added the city plans to complete a full citywide water flush first.

Williams said the city will continue picking up until there are no new piles being placed in the right of way. Usually, he said, that means leaf pickups in some capacity until the first of the year.

Residents are asked to place leaves in the right of way, leaving a 1-foot open space for water to flow in front of the curb. Also, the program covers leaves only — no other forms of lawn or tree debris will be collected.

