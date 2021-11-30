How Linn County nonprofits can cash in

The Linn County Cultural Coalition is accepting proposals for grants to fund projects involving the arts, humanities and heritage activities.

The coalition is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Oregon State Cultural Trust, an entity established to promote and strengthen cultural activities in Oregon. Through coalitions such as Linn County’s, the trust distributes funding to all 36 Oregon counties and nine Native American tribes.

As an Oregon taxpayer, you can donate to any of 1,500 qualified cultural nonprofit agencies, and then donate the same amount to the trust. Then you can take that amount off your state taxes and your donation to the trust returns to you as a tax credit. Individuals can get a credit up to $500, couples up to $1,000, and C-corporations up to $2,500. A portion of the funds raised this way are distributed locally by cultural coalitions.

Linn County Cultural Coalition’s grants are available to nonprofit organizations with tax-exempt status. An organization or individual sponsored by a qualifying nonprofit may also apply. Grants from the coalition typically range between $250 and $2,500, and may be less than requested.

For guidelines, visit linnculture.org, or plan to attend the workshop the coalition will hold Jan. 6; details will be announced in December.

Grant applications are available at linnculture.org/our-grants and at other locations.

The deadline for completed grant applications is Feb. 2.

Further information is available from Brian Carroll at 541-967-3917 or bcarroll@co.linn.or.us.

