How Oregon voted
How Oregon voted

  • Updated
Oregon State Capitol STOCK
ASSOCIATED PRESS, FILE

Results as of 8:40 p.m., 78.33 % turnout

President and Vice President

Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris (D) – 1,113,388

Donald Trump and Michael Pence (R) – 722,236

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (L) – 27,499

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker (PG) – 8,270

Dario Hunter and Dawn Neptune Adams (P) – 3,508

U.S. Senate

Jeff Merkley (D, I, WF) – 1,099,490

Jo Rae Perkins (R) – 691,721

Ibrahim Taher (PG, P) – 29,932

Gary Dye (L) – 29,714

U.S. Rep., 4th District

Peter DeFazio (D, I, WF) – 220,569

Alek Skarlatos (R) – 184,309

Daniel Hoffay (PG) – 8,301

U.S. Rep. 5th District

Kurt Schrader (D) – 178,583

Amy Ryan Courser (R) – 136,168

Matthew James Rix (L) – 7,572

Benton County Commissioner No. 2*

Xan Augerot (D) – 27,953

Tom Cordier (R) – 14,319

Mike Beilstein (PG, P) – 4,604

*First choice votes only

Benton County Commissioner No. 3*

Nancy Wyse (D) – 30,127

John E. Sarna (R) – 14,648

Cody Serdar (L) – 1,840

*First choice votes only

Linn County Commissioner No. 3

Sherrie Sprenger (R) – 42,320

Scott Bruslind (D) – 17,209

Gary Sullivan (I) – 3,769

Christopher Wade (L) – 1,351

State Senate 12th District

Brian Boquist (R, I) – 35,314

Bernadette Hansen (D) – 26,891

Oregon Rep. 11th District

Marty Wilde (D) – 18,768

Katie Boshart Glaser (R) – 16,975

Oregon Rep. 15th District

Shelly Boshart Davis (R) – 22,290

Miriam Cummins (D, WF) – 15,012

Oregon Rep. 16th District

Dan Rayfield (Democrat, WF) – 24,702

Jason Hughes (R) – 7,505

Oregon Rep. 17th District

Jami Cate (R) – 23,736

Paige Hook (D) – 10,037

Timothy Dehne (PG) – 588

State Rep. 23rd District

Mike Nearman (R) – 18,990

Sean Scorvo (D) – 11,981

Alex Polikoff (PG, P) – 1,395

Scott Clawson (L) – 723

Oregon Measure 107: Amend campaign finance

Yes – 1,444,094

No – 436,052

Oregon Measure 108: Tobacco and nicotine tax

Yes – 1,267,151

No – 632,986

Oregon Measure 109: Legalize psilocybin

Yes – 1,028,493

No – 804,020

Oregon Measure 110: Addiction recovery centers

Yes – 1,091,158

No – 756,228

Linn County Law Enforcement Levy

Yes – 24,311

No – 40,692

Sweet Home Police Levy

Yes – 3,341

No – 1,136

Sweet Home Library Levy

Yes – 3,249

No – 1,212

Lyons Charter Amendments

Yes – 436

No – 212

Alsea School Levy

Yes – 291

No – 271

Philomath mayor and council qualifications

Yes – 2,013

No – 680

Secretary of State

Shemia Fagan (D, WF) – 971,466

Kim Thatcher (R, I) – 757,517

Nathalie Paravicini (PG, P) – 62,224

Kyle Markley (L) – 45,864

State Treasurer

Tobias Read (D, WF) – 988,152

Jeff Gudman (R) – 722,358

Chris Henry (I, P, PG) – 75,345

Michael Marsh (C) – 36,971

Attorney General

Ellen Rosenblum (D, I, WF) – 1,065,084

Michael Cross (R) – 719,157

Lars Hedbor (L) – 36,640

Albany mayor

Alex Johnson II – 13,066

Sharon Konopa – 12,920

Albany City Council Ward 1

Matilda Novak – 4,412

Keith Kolkow – 3,878

Sean Knowles – 992

Albany City Council Ward 2

Ray Kopczynski – 2,746

Amanda Dant – 2,625

Albany City Council Ward 3

Marilyn Smith – 4,587

Jessica Brenneman – 3,686

Corvallis City Council Ward 7

Paul Shaffer – 2,216

Nic Bowman – 945

Lebanon City Council Ward 1

Wayne Dykstra – 841

Zach Beck – 781

Sweet Home City Council (four seats available)

Angelita Sanchez – 1,895

Dave Trask – 1,860

Lisa Gourley – 1,777

Dylan Richards – 1,664

Courtney Nash – 1,329

David Loman – 1,265

James Goble – 1,122

Theo White – 797

George Yeager – 492

Philomath mayor

Chas Jones – 1,348

Doug Edmonds – 1,276

Philomath City Council (six seats available)

Ruth Causey – 1,491

Teresa Nielson – 1,488

Catherine Biscoe 1,415

Matt Lehman – 1,334

Jessica Andrade – 1,289

David Low – 1,229

Peggy Yoder – 1,144

Joey McGlinchy – 1,126

Thomas Sullivan – 941

Lawrence Johnson – 920

Jason Richards – 737

Matthew Thomas – 446

Monroe Mayor

Daniel Sheets – 171

Floyd Billings – 109

Monroe City Council (three seats available)

Katherine Larkin – 181

Nicholas Ritch – 179

Lisa Lindner – 173

Clifford Frank Thayer – 125

Sodaville City Council (two seats available)

Jeffery Hensley – 85

Adina Olivares – 85

Anthony Morelos – 53

Tangent Mayor

Loel Trulove – 351

David Kingsberry – 163

Waterloo City Council (three seats available)

Kevin Faulk – 70

Adam Beskow – 67

Susie Foster – 66

Allen Shearer – 53

Political parties key

D - Democrat

R – Republican

C – Constitution

I – Independent

L – Libertarian

PG – Pacific Green

P – Progressive

WF – Working Families

