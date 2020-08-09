How tall timber structures can survive “the big one”

A different way to improve the seismic response of timber buildings was developed in New Zealand in 2005. The design places steel rods in parallel with massive timber products. These rods are post-tensioned, meaning a stretching force is applied so that they compress the wood to keep it in place. When subjected to an earthquake, the rods control the motion of the system, and pull it upright afterward. Think of a guitar string: The strings are tuned by pulling the ends, plucked so they vibrate to play the desired note, and eventually return to their original position.

A key piece of this system is that it re-centers the building. If a building is leaning after an earthquake, it can be so difficult to repair that it is less expensive to simply tear down and rebuild the entire building. Because of this quality, this design goes beyond basic safety requirements of our current building codes. This system has shown excellent performance in laboratory tests and in the real-world. After a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Kaikoura, New Zealand, a post-tensioned timber building not only survived the earthquake, but was so well kept that it served as the city’s response headquarters. As it turns out, the first building to use this system in the United States is Peavy Hall at OSU.

So, tall timber buildings can survive “the big one” because our engineers are ensuring that the buildings remain light, have adequate stiffness, and have components in place to take the earthquake energy. In some cases, these timber buildings have gone beyond safety requirements to limit damage and downtime after an earthquake. At OSU, research is ongoing to continue to improve current systems and validate their performance over the course of 50-years.

