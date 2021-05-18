 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How the mid-Willamette Valley voted
0 comments
breaking top story

How the mid-Willamette Valley voted

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
051921-adh-nws-Elections01-my

Linn County Elections workers Maxine Stoltzfus, left, and Sharon Pedersen prepare ballots for counting.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Here’s a look at selected contested races in Linn and Benton counties:

Benton County turnout – 33.77%

Linn County turnout – 17.60%

Results released shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday:

Benton County public health and safety levy

Yes – 13,671

No – 5,369

Greater Albany Public Schools Zone 1

Brad Wilson – 5,308

Frank Bricker – 2,934

Clarice Law – 2,187

Greater Albany Public Schools Zone 2

Roger Nyquist – 6,570

Willard Sheppy – 4,439

Greater Albany Public Schools At Large No. 2

Pete Morse – 5,769

Denee Newton-Vasquez – 2,822

Alison Ecker – 1,988

Corvallis School District Position 1

Sami Al-Abdrabbuh – 9,454

Bryce Cleary – 4,398

Corvallis School District Position 4

Luhui Whitebear – 9,545

Richard Arnold – 4,023

Corvallis School District Position 5

Shauna Tominey – 8,202

Ginger Schudel Larcom – 3,397

Rachelle Spindler – 1,751

Corvallis School District Position 6

Vince Adams – 9,036

Tim Euhus – 4,407

Lebanon Community School District Zone 5

Nichole Piland –1,276

Todd Gestrin – 1,250

Philomath School District Position 3

Joe Dealy – 753

Abigail Kurfman – 466

Brittany Kennedy – 416

Philomath School District Position 4

Erin Gudge – 871

Joey McGlinchy – 659

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sweet Home School District Zone 8 (at large)

James Gourley – 603

Elizabeth Ruck – 395

Dale Keene – 364

Mill City Rural Fire Protection District Levy

Yes – 285

No – 72

Lyons-Mehama Water District Levy

Yes – 213

No – 183

Central Linn School District Zone 4

Suzanne Parker – 529

Jennifer Duringer – 434

Central Linn School District Zone 6

Kirt Glenn – 647

Rebekah Schneiter – 363

Harrisburg School District Position 3

Steven McNulty – 271

Eric Hill – 164

Jefferson School District Position 2

Terry Kamlade – 301

Eric Fisk – 275

Jefferson School District Position 4

Fred Sondermayer – 318

Dewey Robbins – 261

North Santiam School District Position 1

Mackenzie Strawn – 1,067

Tass Morrison – 889

North Santiam School District Position 3, Zone 2

Laura Wipper – 956

Amy McKenzie Watts – 523

Linda Rowe  – 376

Scio School District

Michael Ennis – 455

Amber Doss – 278

Luke Zedwick – 154

LBCC Director Zone 5

John Sarna – 2,036

Brad Longman – 1,812

Amas Aduviri – 412

LBCC Director Zone 6-7(A)

Joan Reukauf – 4,995

Marshall Smith – 1,404

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News