How the mid-Willamette Valley voted

Here’s a look at early results, released shortly after 8 p.m., from Tuesday’s election in Linn and Benton counties
Linn County
Voter turnout: 28.74%
Linn County law enforcement levy
Yes: 16,935 (61.71%)
No: 10,507 (38.29%)
*Mill City cannabis sales and production
Yes: 337 (56.26%)
No: 262 (43.74%)
*Stayton Rural Fire Protection District property tax
Yes: 1,293
No: 1,157
*Includes votes from Marion County
Benton County
Voter turnout: 29.76%
Corvallis filling City Council vacancies
Yes: 5,560 (60.51%)
No: 3,628 (39.49%)
Corvallis filling vacant city manager process
Yes: 6,003 (66.26%)