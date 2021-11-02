 Skip to main content
How the mid-Willamette Valley voted
How the mid-Willamette Valley voted

  • Updated
Benton County Election 03 STOCK vote

A ballot is dropped off at the Benton County Courthouse in this Nov. 2020 file photo.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Here’s a look at early results, released shortly after 8 p.m., from Tuesday’s election in Linn and Benton counties 

Linn County

Voter turnout: 28.74%

Linn County law enforcement levy

Yes: 16,935 (61.71%)

No: 10,507 (38.29%)

*Mill City cannabis sales and production

Yes: 337 (56.26%)

No: 262 (43.74%)

*Stayton Rural Fire Protection District property tax

Yes: 1,293

No: 1,157

*Includes votes from Marion County

Benton County

Voter turnout: 29.76%

Corvallis filling City Council vacancies

Yes: 5,560 (60.51%)

No: 3,628 (39.49%)

Corvallis filling vacant city manager process

Yes: 6,003 (66.26%)

No: 3,057 (33.74%)

Corvallis charter remove gender specific pronouns

Yes: 6,200 (67.1%)

No: 3,040 (32.9%)

North Albany Rural Fire Protection District tax levy

Yes: 352 (83.41%)

No: 70 (16.59%)

McDonald Forest Estates Road District tax levy

Yes: 43 (93.48%)

No: 3 (6.52%)

