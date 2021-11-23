How to learn about 'sustainable investing' in Corvallis

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a public forum on the economy and climate change at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

Key topics to be addressed include the role of money in creating a sustainable economy, how individuals and organizations can make sure their investments are supporting companies aligned with their values and what sort of policies will aid in the process.

To register, go to https://lwv.corvallis.or.us/events/.

The guest panel will discuss sustainable investing for both individuals and organizations. On the panel are:

• Robert Devine, author of “The Sustainable Economy: The Hidden Costs of Climate Change and the Path to a Prosperous Future.”

• Professor Jennifer Alix-Garcia, who serves as the department head in applied economics in Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences.

• Kristen Taylor, who specializes in sustainable investing as a client adviser at Mission Wealth Inc. in Santa Barbara, California.

Event co-sponsors include the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, the sustainability office at OSU, 350 Corvallis, the environmental care team at First United Methodist Church, Youth Climate Action Now, 500 Women Scientists, the Corvallis Interfaith Climate Justice Committee and the climate action team of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0