How to vote in Albany Visitors Association's photo contest

Celestial Messenger

The winning photo of the 2015 Albany Visitors Association Photo Contest was "Celestial Messenger," by Dan Bateman of Albany.

The Albany Visitors Association invites local residents to vote for their favorite photo in its 15th annual Albany Photography Contest.

The purpose of the contest is to find images suitable for use in the coming year’s Albany Visitors Association marketing materials for Albany and Linn County. Photographers at all levels submitted entries.

To vote, visit the AVA website, albanyvisitors.com, and click on the link in the banner at the top of the page. Once you’ve enjoyed all the photos, click the little star icon at the bottom of your favorite — each person can vote for only one photo.

The deadline for votes is Sunday, Feb. 27.

Winners will be announced next month. Further information is available from the Albany Visitors Association at 541-928-0911 or info@albanyvisitors.com.

